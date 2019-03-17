Log in
Commerzbank : Deutsche Bank set to announce merger talks with Commerzbank - source

03/17/2019 | 06:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Banners of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are pictured in front of the German share price index, DAX in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank was set on Sunday to confirm merger talks with fellow German lender Commerzbank, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, an indication that efforts to combine the two businesses were gaining pace.

Formal disclosure of talks increases the chances of concluding a tie-up between the nation's two largest banks.

A merger has long been the subject of speculation and the German government has pushed for it given concerns about the health of Deutsche which has struggled to generate sustainable profits since the 2008 financial crisis. The government holds a stake of more than 15 percent in Commerzbank following a bailout.

Earlier this month a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the management board of Deutsche had agreed to hold talks with Commerzbank on the feasibility of a merger.

"We are going to seriously evaluate a merger," said a person with knowledge of the matter on Sunday.

"But there is no guarantee that there will be a deal in the end," the person said.

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank declined to comment.

While the banks have not publicly commented on merger talks, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz last Monday confirmed that there are negotiations.

On Thursday, the supervisory boards of both banks are scheduled to hold long-planned meetings, four people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The status of merger negotiations is expected to be discussed.

Germany's Verdi labour union has objected strongly to a possible merger between the two banks, arguing that the merged group would be a more attractive target for a hostile foreign takeover and saying that at least 10,000 jobs are at risk.

The combined workforce of the two banks is around 140,000.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Andreas Framke; Editing by Ed Taylor and Ludwig Burger and Keith Weir)

By Andreas Framke and Tom Sims

Stocks treated in this article : Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK 2.10% 7.147 Delayed Quote.23.59%
DEUTSCHE BANK -0.93% 7.816 Delayed Quote.12.19%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 771 M
EBIT 2019 1 880 M
Net income 2019 1 014 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,63%
P/E ratio 2019 9,04
P/E ratio 2020 7,10
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 8 951 M
Chart COMMERZBANK
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 8,87 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Annuscheit Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK23.59%10 136
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.91%348 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%290 203
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%282 421
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%239 995
WELLS FARGO9.27%230 095
