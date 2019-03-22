Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK

(CBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank : Deutsche Bank top management gets bonuses for first time in four years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 04:06am EDT
The logo of Deutsche Bank is seen at its headquarters ahead of the bank's annual general meeting in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's management board members were handed their first bonuses in four years, according to the bank's annual report published on Friday.

The management board received total pay, including bonuses, of 55.7 million euros (£48.27 million) in 2018, up from 29.8 million euros a year earlier, Deutsche Bank's annual report said.

The bank's bonus pool for 2018 was 1.9 billion euros, down 14 percent from 2.3 billion euros a year earlier. The decline is partly due to a reduction in headcount, the bank said.

Litigation costs are also expected to be "significantly higher" in 2019 than in 2018, the bank also said in the report.

Deutsche Bank is talking to rival Commerzbank about a proposed merger, which unions have said could result in big job cuts.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK -3.36% 7.013 Delayed Quote.21.27%
DEUTSCHE BANK -4.10% 7.436 Delayed Quote.6.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMERZBANK
04:06aCOMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank top management gets bonuses for first time in four y..
RE
03/21COMMERZBANK : German politicians split over bankrolling Deutsche Bank merger
RE
03/21COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank CEO sees strong case for Commerzbank merger - source
RE
03/21DEUTSCHE BANK : Source Says Deutsche Bank CEO Sees Benefits From Commerzbank Tie..
DJ
03/21COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank supervisory board debated merger for three hours
RE
03/21COMMERZBANK : #19-643 Delisting of Instruments issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
03/21COMMERZBANK : With eye on Deutsche-Commerzbank, EU sends too big to fail warning
RE
03/21COMMERZBANK : #19-639 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
03/21COMMERZBANK : #19-638 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
03/21COMMERZBANK : #19-637 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 771 M
EBIT 2019 1 832 M
Net income 2019 973 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,70%
P/E ratio 2019 9,14
P/E ratio 2020 7,11
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,97x
Capitalization 8 783 M
Chart COMMERZBANK
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8,73 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Annuscheit Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK21.27%9 993
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.38%342 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.05%293 109
BANK OF AMERICA14.37%276 059
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.09%241 628
WELLS FARGO8.20%228 914
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.