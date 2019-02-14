Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK

(CBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank : Deutsche, Commerzbank exposed to takeover because of weak stock value - Kukies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 05:14pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Banners of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are pictured in front of the German share price index, DAX in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Both Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have fairly low stock values which naturally exposes them to possible takeovers from bigger financial institutions, German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

"In nature, it is so that big animals eat smaller ones," he told the newspaper in remarks to be published on Friday. "In the world of finance such decisions are made by the shareholders and leadership of a company, the state sets the framework."

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said earlier this month he was in talks with banks about their future and called reports of a merger of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank "speculation".

Media reports have said Germany would want a merger of its two main banks to go through before European Parliament elections in May.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Chris Reese)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK 1.51% 6.317 Delayed Quote.10.84%
DEUTSCHE BANK -2.55% 7.38 Delayed Quote.8.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMERZBANK
05:14pCOMMERZBANK : Deutsche, Commerzbank exposed to takeover because of weak stock va..
RE
08:13aCOMMERZBANK : #19-354 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
01:05aCOMMERZBANK : Successful first half of 'Commerzbank 4.0' strategy - net result o..
EQ
01:05aCOMMERZBANK : Successful first half of 'Commerzbank 4.0' strategy - net result o..
EQ
02/13COMMERZBANK : #19-350 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
02/13COMMERZBANK : #19-349 Listing of Turbo warrant issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
02/12COMMERZBANK : #19-340 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
02/12COMMERZBANK : #19-339 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
02/12COMMERZBANK : #19-338 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
02/12COMMERZBANK : #19-337 Listing of Turbo warrant issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8 642 M
EBIT 2018 1 585 M
Net income 2018 888 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,25%
P/E ratio 2018 8,96
P/E ratio 2019 7,82
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 7 793 M
Chart COMMERZBANK
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 9,21 €
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Annuscheit Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK10.84%8 788
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.10%342 817
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.94%293 737
BANK OF AMERICA16.44%277 509
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.62%239 700
WELLS FARGO6.38%230 749
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.