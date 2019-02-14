Commerzbank : Deutsche, Commerzbank exposed to takeover because of weak stock value - Kukies

"In nature, it is so that big animals eat smaller ones," he told the newspaper in remarks to be published on Friday. "In the world of finance such decisions are made by the shareholders and leadership of a company, the state sets the framework."

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said earlier this month he was in talks with banks about their future and called reports of a merger of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank "speculation".

Media reports have said Germany would want a merger of its two main banks to go through before European Parliament elections in May.

