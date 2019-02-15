Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB)

Commerzbank: ECB reduces capital requirements (SREP)



15-Feb-2019 / 15:48 CET/CEST

- Risk and balance sheet reductions of recent years pay off

- Pure CET 1 requirement for 2019 at 10.11%



The European Central Bank (ECB) has reduced the bank-specific capital requirements (Pillar 2 Requirement) for Commerzbank by 0.25 percentage points to 2.0% after the 2018 Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP). This reflects the major progress the Bank made in the improvement of its risk profile, including the reduction of its credit risks.

The successful reduction of risk profile and balance sheet in recent years is also reflected in the decision of the German supervisory authority to keep the buffer for otherwise systemically important institutions (O-SII) at 1.0% for 2019. The originally scheduled increase to 1.5% has been postponed.

The pure Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) requirement for Commerzbank now stands at 10.11% for this year. This requirement consists of the Pillar 1 Minimum of 4.5%, the Pillar 2.0 Requirement of 2.0%, the Capital Conservation Buffer of 2.5%, the buffer for otherwise systemically important institutions (O-SII) of 1.0% and the Countercyclical Capital Buffer of 0.11%. With a CET1 ratio of 12.9% at the end of 2018, Commerzbank was well above regulatory requirements. The Bank is targeting a CET1 ratio of at least 12.75% by the end of 2019.



Press contact

Nils Happich +49 69 136-80529

Erik Nebel +49 69 136-44986



About Commerzbank

Commerzbank is a leading international commercial bank with branches and offices in almost 50 countries. In the two business segments Private and Small Business Customers and Corporate Clients, the Bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services which is precisely aligned to its clients' needs. Commerzbank finances approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade and is the leading finance provider for corporate clients in Germany. Due to its in-depth sector know-how in the German economy, the Bank is a leading provider of capital market products. Its subsidiaries Comdirect in Germany and mBank in Poland are two of the world's most innovative online banks. With approximately 1,000 branches, Commerzbank has one of the densest branch networks among German private banks. In total, Commerzbank serves more than 18 million private and small business customers, as well as more than 70,000 corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. In 2018, it generated gross revenues of EUR8.6 billion with approximately 49,000 employees.



