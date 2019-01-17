Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK (CBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank : German Finance Ministry Asks for DB-Commerzbank Merger Analysis -FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 02:41am EST

--The German ministry of finance has asked the country's banking regulator to share its analysis of a potential merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, the FT reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The ministry is investigating the potential for a merger between the two lenders, as it wants to create a German bank with the capacity to expand internationally, the FT says.

--Such a merger would create Europe's third-largest bank with assets of close to EUR2 trillion, according to the FT.

Full story: on.ft.com/2FxC44u

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK 7.42% 6.649 Delayed Quote.14.97%
DEUTSCHE BANK 8.39% 8.114 Delayed Quote.16.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMERZBANK
02:41aCOMMERZBANK : German Finance Ministry Asks for DB-Commerzbank Merger Analysis -F..
DJ
01/16COMMERZBANK : Bank regulators deem any Deutsche-Commerzbank merger unwise - sour..
RE
01/16Brexit deal defeat boosts European banks
RE
01/16Deutsche Bank shares lifted by report regulators prefer European tie-up
RE
01/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Netflix, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, DSV
01/16COMMERZBANK : #19-127 Listing of instrument issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
01/15COMMERZBANK : #19-115 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
01/15COMMERZBANK : #19-114 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
01/15COMMERZBANK : #19-113 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
01/15COMMERZBANK : #19-112 Listing of Turbo warrant issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8 804 M
EBIT 2018 1 589 M
Net income 2018 927 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,04%
P/E ratio 2018 8,99
P/E ratio 2019 8,22
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,94x
Capitalization 8 327 M
Chart COMMERZBANK
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 9,82 €
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Annuscheit Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK14.97%9 483
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.16%335 667
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.13%269 697
BANK OF AMERICA7.75%258 800
WELLS FARGO3.45%227 925
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.16%222 947
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.