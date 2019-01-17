Commerzbank : German Finance Ministry Asks for DB-Commerzbank Merger Analysis -FT

--The German ministry of finance has asked the country's banking regulator to share its analysis of a potential merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, the FT reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The ministry is investigating the potential for a merger between the two lenders, as it wants to create a German bank with the capacity to expand internationally, the FT says.

--Such a merger would create Europe's third-largest bank with assets of close to EUR2 trillion, according to the FT.

Full story: on.ft.com/2FxC44u

