MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK

(CBK)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank : Germany's Bsirske 'more than skeptical' on Deutsche/Commerzbank merger

0
03/18/2019 | 07:49am EDT

BERLIN (Reuters) - Frank Bsirske, chief of the Verdi labor union and a supervisory board member at Deutsche Bank, is "more than skeptical" about the prospect of a merger of that bank with Commerzbank, he said on Monday.

He reiterated that he saw 20,000-30,000 job cuts in the event of a merger and said a possible conflict with unions over any merger could present significant costs to the banks.

"We will watch this very critically, and also with an eye to our possibilities in the supervisory boards of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank," Bsirske told reporters. "No one can reasonably expect that this will just be watched from the sidelines if 20,000 to 30,000 jobs are at risk."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Madeline Chambers)

Stocks treated in this article : Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK 7.60% 7.697 Delayed Quote.23.59%
DEUTSCHE BANK 5.03% 8.205 Delayed Quote.12.19%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 771 M
EBIT 2019 1 880 M
Net income 2019 1 014 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,63%
P/E ratio 2019 9,04
P/E ratio 2020 7,10
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 8 951 M
Chart COMMERZBANK
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8,73 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Annuscheit Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK23.59%10 136
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.15%348 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%290 203
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%282 421
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%239 995
WELLS FARGO9.94%230 095
