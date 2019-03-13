Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK

(CBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank : Germany's Scholz criticised by senior conservative over role in Deutsche merger talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 07:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a media briefing during his visit to Beijing

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has faced calls from a conservative ally to clarify his role in talks about a possible merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, amid criticism there is no need for such a union.

Scholz confirmed on Monday the two German lenders are exploring a tie-up after weeks of media speculation. Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank gave no comment.

Berlin has been worried about Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender, which has struggled to generate sustainable profits since the 2008 financial crisis. It is trying to turn itself around under new leadership, but has faced hurdles such as allegations of money laundering and failed stress tests.

"The finance minister must end the speculation with a clear statement," Hans Michelbach, deputy leader of the conservative CSU party in Germany's lower house of parliament, told Reuters.

Michelbach called on Scholz to clarify the government's role, adding there was "no compelling need" for such a tie-up.

"The benefits of a merger are limited. At the same time, the risks are high," he said. Instead of talking about a merger, both banks should focus on their current challenges and pursue their own growth opportunities separately, he added.

Michelbach warned the creation of one single banking giant could also harm Germany's competitiveness for businesses.

Florian Toncar, senior opposition lawmaker from the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP), accused the government of promoting the merger by giving a kind of state guarantee for the merged institution.

"Those who do that have not learned anything from the financial crisis," Toncar told Reuters. Those that want to strengthen Germany as a finance centre should not interfere in corporate structures, but improve business conditions for all.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, a senior conservative and Merkel confidant, last month presented a new industrial strategy in which he called for the creation and protection of national champions, mentioning Deutsche Bank among other companies.

Scholz is due later on Wednesday to answer questions from lawmakers in a closed-door meeting of the Bundestag's Budget Committee.

Earlier on Wednesday, Finance Ministry official Christine Lambrecht told members of the Bundestag's Finance Committee that the government was not pushing for a merger of the banks, according to parliamentary sources.

Lambrecht rejected the accusation that Berlin was interfering in a private-sector matter, one participant of the closed-door meeting told Reuters.

Lambrecht also noted the government's 15-percent-stake in Commerzbank alone was not enough to push through a merger, even if Berlin wanted such a scenario, the source added.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Christian Krämer; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK 0.59% 7.015 Delayed Quote.20.59%
DEUTSCHE BANK 1.17% 7.945 Delayed Quote.12.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMERZBANK
03/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Volkswagen, Boeing, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank
03/12COMMERZBANK : Deutsche, Commerzbank supervisory boards to meet in on Mar 21 - so..
RE
03/12COMMERZBANK : Germany's Verdi union opposed to Deutsche-Commerzbank merger
RE
03/12COMMERZBANK : #19-559 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
03/12COMMERZBANK : #19-558 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
03/12COMMERZBANK : #19-557 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
03/12COMMERZBANK : #19-556 Listing of Turbo warrant issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
03/12COMMERZBANK : #19-554 Listing of Constant Leverage Certificates issued by Commer..
AQ
03/12DEUTSCHE BANK : DAX Rises Amid Bank Merger Talk
AQ
03/11Germany confirms Deutsche-Commerzbank merger talks, some investors wary
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 772 M
EBIT 2019 1 881 M
Net income 2019 1 011 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,72%
P/E ratio 2019 8,82
P/E ratio 2020 6,91
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,97x
Capitalization 8 734 M
Chart COMMERZBANK
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 8,87 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Annuscheit Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK20.59%9 856
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.58%340 652
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.24%292 460
BANK OF AMERICA17.45%279 525
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.05%241 995
WELLS FARGO7.75%225 879
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.