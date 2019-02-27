Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK

(CBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank : Investor Cerberus open to Deutsche Bank merger with Commerzbank - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 04:07am EST
FILE PHOTO: Banners of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are pictured in front of the German share price index, DAX in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - U.S. investor Cerberus, a major shareholder in both Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, is open to a merger between Germany's two biggest lenders, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, raising the chances of a tie-up.

Speculation of a merger has heightened under the tenure of Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who has spoken in favour of strong banks. Both banks have been slow to return to sustainable profitability since the global financial crisis.

"Cerberus wouldn't stand in the way of a merger," said the person familiar with the thinking of the U.S. buyout firm.

Cerberus holds 3 percent of Deutsche Bank shares and 5 percent of Commerzbank shares, and was previously opposed to a merger, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.

The buyout firm believes there is still room in Germany for two big banks but that it is an open question whether both can turn around their businesses on their own, the person said.

Cerberus hasn't yet decided on the need for a merger, the person added.

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank declined to comment.

Based on Tuesday's closing prices, a combination of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank would have an equity market value of almost 25 billion euros (21 billion pounds).

Deutsche Bank has more than 20 million personal and business customers, and Commerzbank around 18 million.

Cerberus is among the largest shareholders in both banks after buying stakes in 2017. Since then, the shares of both lenders have fallen sharply.

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker and Tom Sims; Editing by Thomas Seythal and Mark Potter)

Stocks treated in this article : Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK -0.56% 6.743 Delayed Quote.17.27%
DEUTSCHE BANK -1.12% 7.746 Delayed Quote.12.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMERZBANK
04:07aCOMMERZBANK : Investor Cerberus open to Deutsche Bank merger with Commerzbank - ..
RE
02/26COMMERZBANK : Investor Cerberus favours Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank merger - Hand..
RE
02/26COMMERZBANK : #19-443 Listing of Knock out warrant issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
02/26COMMERZBANK : #19-441 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
02/26COMMERZBANK : #19-440 Listing of Turbo warrant issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
02/25COMMERZBANK : #19-432 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
02/25COMMERZBANK : #19-431 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
02/25COMMERZBANK : #19-428 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
02/22COMMERZBANK : #19-420 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
02/22COMMERZBANK : #19-421 Listing of Knock out warrant issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 770 M
EBIT 2019 1 881 M
Net income 2019 997 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,83%
P/E ratio 2019 8,56
P/E ratio 2020 6,67
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,94x
Capitalization 8 493 M
Chart COMMERZBANK
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 8,86 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Annuscheit Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK17.27%9 661
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.69%352 826
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.53%305 672
BANK OF AMERICA18.87%283 020
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.86%245 016
WELLS FARGO7.77%233 762
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.