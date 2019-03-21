Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK

(CBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank : With eye on Deutsche-Commerzbank, EU sends too big to fail warning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 09:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outside view of the Deutsche Bank and the Commerzbank headquarters in Frankfurt

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone banking watchdogs said banks planning mergers should make sure they could be wound down in a crisis, a warning likely to resonate with executives seeking to merge German giants Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank.

The two lenders confirmed on Sunday they are in tie-up talks following months of pressure from Berlin, which has pushed for a deal amid concerns about the health of Deutsche Bank.

The European Central Bank and the EU watchdog in charge of disposing of failing banks both said on Thursday that the two banks, as any other lenders planning a merger, should guarantee that the merged entity could be "resolvable" to avoid taxpayers having to pay for their bailout in a crisis..

"If a bank becomes too big, complex or interconnected... it needs to have additional capital," the ECB top watchdog Andrea Enria said when asked in the European Parliament about a possible tie-up between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank.

His comments were echoed by the Single Resolution Board (SRB), which is responsible for devising wind-down plans for the euro zone's largest banks.

The agency said it did not comment on individual banks or mergers, but when asked about the planned tie-up between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank it said in a statement: "We expect firms to have consideration of their resolvability when undertaking significant business model changes."

"The SRB currently engages in resolution planning for both Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank as it does for all banks under its remit," the agency said.

It added that when there is a "material change" in the operations of a bank, the SRB reviews its resolution strategy for the bank.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels and Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Edmund Blair/Keith Weir)

Stocks treated in this article : Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK -3.40% 7.011 Delayed Quote.25.49%
DEUTSCHE BANK -4.22% 7.429 Delayed Quote.11.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMERZBANK
10:04aCOMMERZBANK : #19-643 Delisting of Instruments issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
09:54aCOMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank CEO sees strong case for merger with Commerzbank
RE
09:52aCOMMERZBANK : With eye on Deutsche-Commerzbank, EU sends too big to fail warning
RE
09:23aCOMMERZBANK : #19-639 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
09:20aCOMMERZBANK : #19-638 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
09:19aCOMMERZBANK : #19-637 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
09:18aCOMMERZBANK : #19-636 Listing of Turbo warrant issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
09:14aCOMMERZBANK : #19-634 Delisting of Instruments issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
07:02aCOMMERZBANK : ECB's Enria says merged banking giant must have extra capital, be ..
RE
03/20Deutsche Bank merger talks heighten uncertainty for U.S. staff
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 771 M
EBIT 2019 1 832 M
Net income 2019 973 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,58%
P/E ratio 2019 9,46
P/E ratio 2020 7,35
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,01x
Capitalization 9 088 M
Chart COMMERZBANK
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8,71 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Annuscheit Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK25.49%10 382
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.07%342 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.05%293 109
BANK OF AMERICA16.23%276 059
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.09%241 628
WELLS FARGO9.38%228 914
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.