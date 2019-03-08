Log in
Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank have no mandate for merger talks: sources

0
03/08/2019 | 03:18am EST
Banners of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are pictured in front of a trader at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank managers have no official mandate for merger talks, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The reaction of the two people, speaking on condition of anonymity, came after Focus magazine reported that the chief executives of the two lenders had resumed talks over a potential merger and had a mandate from their supervisory and management boards to do so.

(Reporting by Andreas Framke and Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK -0.46% 6.689 Delayed Quote.16.69%
DEUTSCHE BANK -1.17% 7.67 Delayed Quote.11.28%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 772 M
EBIT 2019 1 888 M
Net income 2019 1 004 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,85%
P/E ratio 2019 8,47
P/E ratio 2020 6,64
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,94x
Capitalization 8 451 M
Chart COMMERZBANK
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 8,87 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Annuscheit Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK16.69%9 469
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.25%339 604
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.59%302 235
BANK OF AMERICA17.05%278 559
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.07%243 686
WELLS FARGO7.81%226 652
