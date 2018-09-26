Log in
COMMERZBANK (CBK)

COMMERZBANK (CBK)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/26 10:16:18 am
9.553 EUR   -0.09%
Deutsche Bank comfortable with consensus forecasts - CFO

09/26/2018 | 10:07am CEST

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is comfortable with consensus forecasts for the third quarter, the lender's finance chief said on Wednesday, as he played down speculation of a possible merger.

Speaking at a financial conference in London, Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said the bank was "broadly comfortable" with the views of analysts of its income before income tax (IBIT).

The consensus forecast for IBIT on Deutsche Bank's website is 327 million euros (£292 million) on a reported basis and 677 million euros on an adjusted basis.

He also said he expected the quarter's costs to "round down" rather than up. Analysts estimate costs for the quarter to come to 5.45 billion euros, according to the consensus.

Asked about speculation about a possible merger, von Moltke said: "I have to say these days we are constantly amazed at what passes through the editorial filters and gets into the press."

German business daily Handelsblatt had cited sources as saying that Deutsche Bank had considered a theoretical merger with UBS to study the effects of any tie-up.

Earlier this month, Der Spiegel reported that executives of Deutsche Bank and Germany's Commerzbank were increasingly open to the idea of a merger.

The overall economic backdrop is good for the banking industry, and some uncertainty in the markets is good for Deutsche Bank, von Moltke said.

Deutsche Bank was focused on lifting its operating margin over the coming quarters, he said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal and Maria Sheahan)
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK -0.86% 9.485 Delayed Quote.-23.53%
DEUTSCHE BANK -1.39% 10.234 Delayed Quote.-34.60%
UBS GROUP -1.29% 15.72 Delayed Quote.-11.20%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8 807 M
EBIT 2018 1 578 M
Net income 2018 937 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,02%
P/E ratio 2018 12,63
P/E ratio 2019 11,38
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,36x
Capitalization 11 975 M
Chart COMMERZBANK
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 10,3 €
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Annuscheit Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK-23.53%14 085
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.20%392 282
BANK OF AMERICA3.90%307 039
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-7.26%288 539
WELLS FARGO-10.57%261 324
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.12%233 726
