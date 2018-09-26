Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK (CBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/26 10:15:09 am
9.553 EUR   -0.09%
10:07aDeutsche Bank comfortable with consensus forecasts - CFO
RE
09:13aDeutsche Bank looked at merger scenario with UBS - Handelsblatt
RE
08:55aDEUTSCHE BANK L : Handelsblatt
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Deutsche Bank looked at merger scenario with UBS - Handelsblatt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 09:13am CEST
FILE PHOTO: People are silhouetted next to the Deutsche Bank's logo prior to the bank's annual meeting in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has considered a theoretical merger with UBS to study the effects of any tie-up, the German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The scenario, along with a potential merger with Commerzbank, was discussed at the bank's strategy meeting with the supervisory board earlier this month, Handelsblatt said.

Deutsche Bank, UBS and Commerzbank declined to comment on the report on Wednesday.

Speculation of a possible merger has increased as Germany's largest lender battles to recover from three consecutive years of losses. Deutsche Bank has made management changes and announced a strategic overhaul that includes thousands of job cuts and scaling back its global investment bank.

On paper, a potential merger with UBS fares better than a deal with Commerzbank as Deutsche Bank and the Swiss lender would complement each other well in the areas of investment banking and wealth management, the report said.

A merger with Commerzbank, in contrast, might lead to high restructuring costs due to a large overlap, the paper said.

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing on Monday dampened speculation of a possible merger in the near term, saying the bank must focus on its homework for the next 18 months.

Executives of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are increasingly open to the idea of a merger, German news magazine Der Spiegel reported earlier this month.

The German government, which owns more than 15 percent of Commerzbank, has stoked merger speculation.

Olaf Scholz, Germany's finance minister, has said that the country needs strong banks to foster exports. Some bankers privately regard that as a shift in sentiment and hints at a willingness to back the financial industry through policies such as engineering a merger.

Under the merger scenario with UBS, Deutsche would be the junior partner, and the German government would have to accept that, the paper said.

UBS has in the past looked askance at big takeovers. Switzerland has also debated about banks being too big to fail.

Handelsblatt quoted an unnamed source as saying that managers at the strategy meeting stressed that any immediate merger was "completely unrealistic."

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Sims; Additional reporting by Michael Shields in Zurich; Editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK -0.84% 9.49 Delayed Quote.-23.53%
DEUTSCHE BANK -1.66% 10.2 Delayed Quote.-34.60%
UBS GROUP -1.22% 15.725 Delayed Quote.-11.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMERZBANK
10:07aDeutsche Bank comfortable with consensus forecasts - CFO
RE
09:13aDeutsche Bank looked at merger scenario with UBS - Handelsblatt
RE
08:55aDEUTSCHE BANK LOOKED AT MERGER SCENA : Handelsblatt
RE
08:00aDeutsche Bank Simulated Merger With UBS -Handelsblatt
DJ
09/25COMMERZBANK : #18-1725 Change of strike on underlying on instrument issued by Co..
AQ
09/25COMMERZBANK : #18-1724 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
09/25COMMERZBANK : #18-1723 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
09/25COMMERZBANK : #18-1722 Listing of Turbo warrant issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
09/25COMMERZBANK : #18-1721 Listing of Turbo warrant issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
09/25COMMERZBANK : #18-1720 Listing of Warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24CHARTS OF THE DAY : Perspectives 
09/12REUTERS : Deutsche Bank weighs overhaul that could make deals easier 
08/10Commerzbank AG ADR (CRZBY) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/08Commerzbank AG ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/07Commerzbank AG reports 1H results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8 807 M
EBIT 2018 1 578 M
Net income 2018 937 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,02%
P/E ratio 2018 12,63
P/E ratio 2019 11,38
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,36x
Capitalization 11 975 M
Chart COMMERZBANK
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 10,3 €
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Annuscheit Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK-23.53%14 085
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.20%392 282
BANK OF AMERICA3.90%307 039
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-7.26%288 539
WELLS FARGO-10.57%261 324
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.12%233 726
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.