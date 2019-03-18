Log in
Deutsche-Commerzbank merger talk brightens mood for European stocks

03/18/2019 | 04:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of the Frankfurt stock exchange

(Reuters) - European stocks extended a recent run of gains on Monday, helped by a jump in shares in German lenders Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank after they confirmed over the weekend they were in talks to merge.

Deutsche Bank's shares rose 3.4 percent and Commerzbank's shares jumped 5.4 percent, lifting Europe's banking sector by 0.6 percent.

The banks issued short statements following separate meetings of their management boards, indicating a quickening of pace in the merger process, although both also warned that a deal was far from certain.

They topped the gainers on the pan-European STOXX 600 index, which gained 0.14 percent at 0823 GMT, surpassing a five-month closing high it hit on Friday on the back of hopes of a less chaotic Brexit and progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

London's FTSE 100 outperformed its euro-peers with a 0.3 percent gain at the start of a week that is expected to see parliament voting for a third time on Prime Minister's Theresa May's Brexit plan after ruling out a near-term no-deal exit.

Among other individual movers, Germany's automotive cable and wiring system specialist Leoni sank almost 20 percent to its lowest in nearly nine years after the company abandoned a 2019 profit target it issued just last month, unveiled job cuts as well as possible divestments and said its finance chief would quit.

Boeing's Frankfurt-listed shares dropped 2 percent after the Seattle Times reported the plane maker's safety analysis of a new flight control system on MAX jets, one of those that crashed last week in Ethiopia.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; editing by Josephine Mason)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK 5.82% 7.545 Delayed Quote.23.59%
DEUTSCHE BANK 3.53% 8.076 Delayed Quote.12.19%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LEONI AG -18.74% 17.9 Delayed Quote.-27.05%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.12% 381.43 Delayed Quote.12.87%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 771 M
EBIT 2019 1 880 M
Net income 2019 1 014 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,63%
P/E ratio 2019 9,04
P/E ratio 2020 7,10
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 8 951 M
Chart COMMERZBANK
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8,73 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Annuscheit Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK23.59%10 136
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.15%348 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%290 203
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%282 421
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%239 995
WELLS FARGO9.94%230 095
