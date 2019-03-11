Log in
COMMERZBANK

COMMERZBANK

(CBK)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradgate - 03/11 05:30:51 am
6.909 EUR   +4.21%
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

European shares bounce back helped by bank merger talk

03/11/2019 | 04:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

MILAN (Reuters) - European shares recovered on Monday with merger talk lifting the battered banking sector and helping offset lingering worries over a slowdown in the global economy, while a crash of a Boeing 737 MAX hit shares in its French engine maker Safran.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3 percent by 0831 GMT, having hit its lowest since Feb. 21 on Friday, while Germany's DAX was up 0.4 percent.

London's export-heavy FTSE added 0.7 percent, outperforming its euro-zone peers boosted by stronger oil prices. [O/R] Sterling was also weaker amid uncertainty about the nation's exit from the European Union as Parliament prepared to vote on the government's Brexit deal. [FRX/]

German lender Commerzbank was the biggest gainer on the STOXX 600, up 4.1 percent, following fresh reports at the weekend over a possible tie-up with Deutsche Bank , which also rose 2.1 percent.

The management board of Deutsche has agreed to hold talks with Commerzbank on the feasibility of a merger, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Saturday.

Merger hopes lifted Charter Court Financial and OneSavings Bank up 6.6 percent and 8.4 percent respectively after the two UK challenger banks said they were in advanced talks about a possible all-share tie-up.

Safran fell 1 percent following Sunday's fatal crash of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines. The 737 MAX 8 uses LEAP-1B engines made by a joint venture of General Electric Co and Safran SA.

Shares in Boeing rival Airbus edged up 0.4 percent, while Frankfurt-listed Boeing shares were down 7.6 percent.

Among the top fallers was Pandora, down 6.4 percent with traders citing a downgrade to sell from Carnegie.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Josephine Mason)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES GRP PLC 8.68% 333 Delayed Quote.22.56%
COMMERZBANK 3.95% 6.898 Delayed Quote.14.65%
DAX 0.26% 11485.51 Delayed Quote.8.51%
DEUTSCHE BANK 2.80% 7.893 Delayed Quote.10.22%
ONESAVINGS BANK PLC 10.49% 408.236 Delayed Quote.5.71%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.22% 371.42 Delayed Quote.9.75%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 772 M
EBIT 2019 1 888 M
Net income 2019 1 004 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,91%
P/E ratio 2019 8,32
P/E ratio 2020 6,53
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capitalization 8 303 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 8,87 €
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Annuscheit Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK14.65%9 328
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.52%337 280
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.67%289 225
BANK OF AMERICA16.27%276 723
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.48%235 939
WELLS FARGO8.07%226 561
