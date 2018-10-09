Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK (CBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Oil stocks and banks help European shares steady above six-month low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 09:36am CEST
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

MILAN (Reuters) - European shares steadied in early trading on Tuesday as Chinese equities stabilised after a heavy sell-off and immediate worries over a stand-off between Rome and Brussels over Italy's spending plans appeared to ease.

Strength in oil stocks on higher crude prices and a rise in banking stocks on rising global yields helped drive the pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> up 0.05 percent by 0719 GMT, just above the 6-month closing low hit on Monday. Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE 100 <.FTSE> were flat.

The oil and gas index <.SXEP> rose 1.1 percent, while basic resources stocks <.SXDP> were also in demand, up 1.3 percent as metal and crude prices rose. [MET/L] [O/R]

Banks added 0.5 percent with Italian lenders leading the way, up 1 percent after a report that the Italian government was planning investor roadshows to support the bond market.

German lender Commerzbank rose 2.8 percent after an upgrade to overweight from JPMorgan.

RPC Group rose 4.6 percent after the plastic packaging maker gave two private equity firms that are considering rival takeover offers more time to make bids.

Defensives were broadly lower, keeping a lid on gains, while Sage Group led fallers on the STOXX 600, down 5.8 percent, after a downgrade from Barclays.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Helen Reid)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK 2.73% 8.773 Delayed Quote.-31.69%
DAX 0.07% 11952.74 Delayed Quote.-7.51%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
RPC GROUP PLC 4.34% 814.2 Delayed Quote.-11.56%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.08% 372.41 Delayed Quote.-3.28%
THE SAGE GROUP PLC -5.84% 522.6 Delayed Quote.-30.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMERZBANK
09:36aOil stocks and banks help European shares steady above six-month low
RE
08:11aWirecard sees core profits growing sixfold by 2025
RE
10/08COMMERZBANK : #18-1821 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
10/08COMMERZBANK : #18-1819 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
10/08COMMERZBANK : #18-1818 Listing of Turbo warrant issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
10/05COMMERZBANK : #18-1814 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
10/05COMMERZBANK : #18-1813 Listing of Knock out warrant issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
10/05COMMERZBANK : #18-1809 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
10/05COMMERZBANK : #18-1808 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
10/04COMMERZBANK : #18-1800 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/26Hiking Day For The FOMC (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/26WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Hiking Day For FOMC 
09/26Deutsche Bank looks at merger strategies 
09/24CHARTS OF THE DAY : Perspectives 
09/12REUTERS : Deutsche Bank weighs overhaul that could make deals easier 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8 803 M
EBIT 2018 1 566 M
Net income 2018 937 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,26%
P/E ratio 2018 11,35
P/E ratio 2019 10,31
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,21x
Capitalization 10 698 M
Chart COMMERZBANK
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 10,3 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Annuscheit Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK-31.69%12 300
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.84%385 225
BANK OF AMERICA2.41%301 945
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%285 668
WELLS FARGO-11.54%256 170
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%221 015
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.