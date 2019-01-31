Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK (CBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Time is running out for Deutsche Bank to turn around on its own: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 01:14pm EST
Banners of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are pictured in front of a trader at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Time is running out for Deutsche Bank to turn around on its own, making a merger with rival Commerzbank more likely, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Bank executives, analysts, government officials and some investors thought until some months ago that both banks had more time to turn around independently, but that opinion has recently changed, said one of the people.

A major investor is awaiting market reaction to both banks' earnings over the next couple weeks before deciding on the need for a merger, said a second person close to the investor.

"Then we will decide whether we will change our view," the person said. The investor wouldn't oppose a merger if the government wanted one, the person said.

Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, and the German finance ministry

decline to comment.

Speculation of a merger between the two has heightened under the tenure of Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who has spoken in favor of strong banks. His team has met frequently with executives of Deutsche, Commerzbank and major shareholders.

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing has repeatedly said in public that he was focused on the bank's "homework" - returning the bank to profitability after three years of losses.

Earlier Thursday, a source at Deutsche said the bank was focused on achieving sustainable profitability, seeking to distance the lender from talk of a merger with Commerzbank.

The suggestion that such a merger is the only option for Deutsche is "completely false", said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Shares in both lenders tumbled on Thursday after Bloomberg reported that Deutsche was expecting a government-brokered merger with Commerzbank by mid-year if efforts to restructure the lender fall short of targets.

Deutsche shares closed 4 percent lower, while Commerzbank was off 6.7 percent.

On Friday, the bank will report its 2018 results and analysts expect it to deliver its first annual profit since 2014.

CEO Sewing is also likely to face further questions about a possible merger.

A Deutsche supervisory board member said last week that there was no desire among board members for a merger with Commerzbank.

Gildas Surry, a portfolio manager with Axiom, which holds Deutsche Bank bonds, said that merging the two banks would be like mixing oil with vinegar, with questionable cost and revenue synergies.

But those hurdles may not be enough to sway governments pressing for banking consolidation. "It is very difficult for politicians to forgo their national champions," he said.

(Reporting by Andreas Framke, Arno Schuetze, Hans Seidenstuecker and Tom Sims; editing by Tassilo Hummel, Jason Neely and David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK -6.68% 6.261 Delayed Quote.16.01%
DEUTSCHE BANK -3.96% 7.746 Delayed Quote.15.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMERZBANK
01:14pCOMMERZBANK : Time is running out for Deutsche Bank to turn around on its own - ..
RE
01:14pTIME IS RUNNING OUT FOR DEUTSCHE BAN : sources
RE
08:23aCOMMERZBANK : #19-245 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
08:20aCOMMERZBANK : #19-244 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
08:18aCOMMERZBANK : #19-243 Listing of Mini futures issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
07:28aDEUTSCHE BANK : Potential Deutsche Bank Deal Gains German Government Support
DJ
06:50aCOMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank focused on sustainable profitability
RE
05:26aDEUTSCHE BANK : Braces for Commerzbank Merger by Mid Year -Bloomberg
DJ
01/30COMMERZBANK : #19-236 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
01/30COMMERZBANK : #19-235 Listing of Knock out warrant issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8 712 M
EBIT 2018 1 627 M
Net income 2018 924 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,01%
P/E ratio 2018 9,26
P/E ratio 2019 8,33
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capitalization 8 402 M
Chart COMMERZBANK
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 9,60 €
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Annuscheit Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK16.01%9 661
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.96%347 206
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.73%289 710
BANK OF AMERICA19.28%281 086
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.54%238 423
WELLS FARGO8.70%235 786
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.