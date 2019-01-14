COMMERZBANK AG : (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Allianz Finance II EUR 7&11 year

Log in
01/14/2019 | 09:25am EST

Post-Stabilisation Notice

14thJanuary 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Allianz Finance II B.V.

€ 750,000,000 0.875% Notes due 15 January 2026

€ 750,000,000 1.50% Notes due 15 January 2030

Launched pursuant to the Issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Allianz Finance II B.V.
Guarantor (if any): Allianz SE
ISIN: DE000A2RWAX4 - 2026
DE000A2RWAY2 - 2030
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR750,000,000 - 2026
EUR750,000,000 - 2030
Description: 0.875 % Notes due 2026
1.50 % Notes due 2030
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank
HSBC Bank plc
Merrill Lynch International

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


