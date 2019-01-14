COMMERZBANK AG : (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Allianz Finance II EUR 7&11 year

Post-Stabilisation Notice

14thJanuary 2019

Allianz Finance II B.V.

€ 750,000,000 0.875% Notes due 15 January 2026

€ 750,000,000 1.50% Notes due 15 January 2030

Launched pursuant to the Issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Allianz Finance II B.V. Guarantor (if any): Allianz SE ISIN: DE000A2RWAX4 - 2026

DE000A2RWAY2 - 2030 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR750,000,000 - 2026

EUR750,000,000 - 2030 Description: 0.875 % Notes due 2026

1.50 % Notes due 2030 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank

HSBC Bank plc

Merrill Lynch International

