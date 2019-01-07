Log in
COMMERZBANK AG : (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Commerzbank EUR 5 7 15yr

01/07/2019 | 03:23am EST

Post-Stabilisation Notice

7thJanuary 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

€ 750,000,000 0.125% Mortgage Pfandbrief due 2024

€ 750,000,000 1.250% Mortgage Pfandbrief due 2034

Launched pursuant to the Issuer’s MTN Programme

Dated 16 August 2018

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any): none
ISIN: DE000CZ40NN0 – 2024
DE000CZ40NP5 - 2034
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR750,000,000 - 2024
EUR750,000,000 - 2034
Description: 0.125 % Notes due 2024
1.250 % Notes due 2034
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
Credit Suisse Securities
Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg
Société Générale CIB
UniCredit

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© PRNewswire 2019
