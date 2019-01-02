COMMERZBANK AG : (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation Commerzbank AG 5&15yr Covered

Log in
01/02/2019 | 09:19am CET

Pre-Stabilisation notice

2 January 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

€ Benchmark mortgage covered fixed rate Notes due 2024

€ Benchmark mortgage covered fixed rate Notes due 2034

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any): none
Aggregate nominal amount: € benchmark dual tranche
Description: € benchmark 5year Fixed rate Notes
€ benchmark 15year Fixed rate Notes
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: launched under € 40bn MTN programme of Commerzbank AG, denoms 1k/1k, listing Frankfurt, payment date 9th January 2019
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
Credit Suisse Securities
Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg
Société Générale CIB
UniCredit
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 2nd January 2019
Stabilisation period expected to end on:   no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt/Main

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


