COMMERZBANK AG : - Pre-stab Commerzbank green non preferred senior 2023

10/16/2018 | 09:28am CEST

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

16th October 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

EUR 500,000,000 Senior Non Preferred Green Bond due 2023

Launched pursuant to the Issuer’s MTN Programme,

dated 16 August 2018

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any): none
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 (no grow)
Description: Fixed rate Senior Non Preferred Green Bond due October 2023
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: Listing Frankfurt, Denoms 100k+100k
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment  Bank
ING Bank N.V.
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 16th October 2018
Stabilisation period expected to end on:   no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt/Main

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


