COMMERZBANK AG : - Pre-stabilisation VW Leasing  Triple-Tranche

08/08/2018 | 09:29am CEST

Pre-Stabilisation notice

8 August, 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Volkswagen Leasing GmbH

EUR Triple-Tranche Eurobond Transaction 2.5, 4.5 and 7 years

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: Volkswagen Leasing GmbH
Guarantor: Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Aggregate nominal amounts: EUR tbc
Description: Fixed rate triple-tranche due 2021, 2023 and 2025
Offer price: tbc after pricing
Other offer terms: payment date 16 August 2018, listing Luxembourg, denomination 1k, under the issuer’s existing DIP
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
BBVA
Crédit Agricole CIB
HSBC
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 8th August 2018
Stabilisation period expected to end on:   no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: Regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


