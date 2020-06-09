Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/09 06:13:44 am
4.43 EUR   -4.94%
05:58aCOMMERZBANK AG : Kepler Chevreux gives a Sell rating
MD
06/08COMMERZBANK : successfully issues additional tier 1 bond
EQ
06/08COMMERZBANK : successfully issues additional tier 1 bond
EQ
COMMERZBANK AG : Kepler Chevreux gives a Sell rating

06/09/2020 | 05:58am EDT

Kepler Chevreux reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is still set at EUR 2.50.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 8 316 M 9 369 M 9 369 M
Net income 2020 -397 M -448 M -448 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 836 M 6 589 M 6 575 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 47 897
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,21 €
Last Close Price 4,66 €
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target -9,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Hessenmüller Chief Operating Officer
Bettina Orlopp Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG-15.53%6 589
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.62%345 631
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.00%257 579
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.19%247 602
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.54%203 807
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-38.07%136 612
