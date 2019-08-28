Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank AG    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 08:30am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.08.2019 / 14:25
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kaiserstraße 16
Postal code: 60311
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway
City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Aug 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.96 % 0.17 % 3.13 % 1252357634
Previous notification 3.01 % 0.11 % 3.13 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000CBK1001 0 37015874 0 % 2.96 %
Total 37015874 2.96 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Shares on loan (right to recall) N/A at any time 2139523 0.17 %
    Total 2139523 0.17 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
State of Norway % % %
Norges Bank % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
22 Aug 2019


28.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

864643  28.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=864643&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMERZBANK AG
08:30aCOMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of t..
EQ
03:29aEuro zone bond yields eye record lows as U.S. yield curve inversion deepens
RE
08/26Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
DJ
08/23COMMERZBANK : discussing more job cuts - newspaper
RE
08/22COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of t..
EQ
08/21COMMERZBANK : Germany's Commerzbank weighs closing hundreds of branches
AQ
08/21COMMERZBANK : mulls branch closures as part of broader strategy review
RE
08/19Global Stocks Jump to Start the Week
DJ
08/19Global Stocks Jump to Start the Week
DJ
08/19Global Stocks Jump to Start the Week
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8 634 M
EBIT 2019 1 865 M
Net income 2019 868 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,37%
P/E ratio 2019 7,13x
P/E ratio 2020 5,96x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,72x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,70x
Capitalization 6 211 M
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 7,02  €
Last Close Price 4,96  €
Spread / Highest target 93,6%
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Annuscheit Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG-14.32%6 890
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.32%338 052
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.70%257 912
BANK OF AMERICA8.69%246 391
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.89%197 173
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.79%186 397
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group