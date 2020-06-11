Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/11 11:28:14 am
4.053 EUR   -7.47%
Commerzbank : Beleaguered Commerzbank CEO underscores focus on cost cuts

06/11/2020 | 11:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Germany's Commerzbank AG hold their annual results press conference in Frankfurt

Commerzbank, under fire from a top investor for its strategy and leadership, is focused on cutting costs, the German lender's chief executive said on Thursday.

The remarks are the first by CEO Martin Zielke since activist investor Cerberus this week launched a public campaign for change at Germany's second-biggest bank.

Zielke, speaking at an online conference, made no mention of Cerberus, but the investor has pointed to a bloated cost structure as among its main grievances.

"We continue to work on cost management where we see additional potential beyond current plans," Zielke said.

Some investors are calling on Commerzbank to pare back its extensive branch network.

Zielke reiterated the bank would present additional savings measures when it releases earnings for the second quarter in August.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Edward Taylor and Mark Potter)

Financials
Sales 2020 8 316 M 9 450 M 9 450 M
Net income 2020 -397 M -452 M -452 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 485 M 6 223 M 6 233 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 47 897
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,21 €
Last Close Price 4,38 €
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Hessenmüller Chief Operating Officer
Bettina Orlopp Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG-20.61%6 223
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.92%323 117
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.83%259 806
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.88%230 771
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.05%206 922
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.21%136 738
