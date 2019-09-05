Commerzbank : Changes in the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank AG

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB)

Changes in the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank AG



05-Sep-2019 / 08:34 CET/CEST

Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels will not renew his contract, which runs until April 2020



Commerzbank's Chief Financial Officer, Stephan Engels, has informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board that he is committed to fulfill his contract, which runs until April 2020, but that he would decline a potential offer to extend it.

Supervisory Board Chairman, Stefan Schmittmann, acknowledged Stephan Engels' decision with regret and expressed his appreciation for his work at Commerzbank: 'Stephan Engels is a distinguished manager, who has done a great job. For this I would like to thank him also on behalf of the Supervisory Board, as well as for honouring his remaining contract term. This gives us the opportunity to organise an orderly succession process.'

Martin Zielke, Chief Executive Officer of Commerzbank AG, said: 'I deeply regret Stephan Engels' decision, but understand his desire to embark on a new, international challenge. Stephan Engels supported the Board and me personally in devising the Commerzbank 4.0 strategy, as well as in the ongoing strategy process. He has been instrumental in making Commerzbank as stable and forward-looking as it is today. I'd like to extend my thanks to Stephan and wish him all the best for his personal and professional future.'

Stephan Engels, Chief Financial Officer of Commerzbank said: 'I have to say that I haven't taken this decision lightly. It was not a conscious decision to leave the Bank because of one reason or another, but rather a personal decision to pursue an opportunity that has arisen elsewhere. After almost eight years on the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank, I have the opportunity to take on a new international challenge. Commerzbank has a strong corporate culture and it fills me with pride to have been part of it. I have actively contributed to the ongoing strategy process and of course will continue to support and conclude it. My contract runs until April 2020 and I will support the Bank with my full commitment as long as Martin Zielke and the Supervisory Board think it makes sense.'

Stephan Engels has been Chief Financial Officer at Commerzbank since 1 April 2012, responsible for Group Finance, Investor Relations, Tax, Treasury and mBank. Previously, he was Head of Finance & Controlling at Mercedes-Benz and Head of Group Controlling and Reporting at Daimler AG. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer at DaimlerChrysler Bank and DaimlerChrysler Services AG, and a member of the Mercedes-Benz Cars Executive Committee. Stephan Engels is married and has two children. Born in Hamburg, he studied economics at the University of St. Gallen.

