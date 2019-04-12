Commerzbank : Deutsche Bank CEO and chairman to stay in top roles after possible merger - Spiegel

Der Spiegel, citing no sources, reported that Commerzbank's CEO Martin Zielke would serve as deputy CEO of the combined group in charge of private and corporate banking.

Both banks declined to comment.

If the banks merge, Garth Ritchie of Deutsche Bank would continue to lead the investment bank, Spiegel reported.

Frank Strauss, who heads Deutsche's retail bank would have to leave his position, the report said.

Achleitner would hold his post as chair of Deutsche Bank at least for a transition phase, Spiegel said.

