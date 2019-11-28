Commerzbank : Disclosure Report as at 30 September 2019 in accordance with CRR
2019Disclosure Report as at 3 September
in accordance with the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)
Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
Introduction
Commerzbank
Commerzbank is a leading international commercial bank with branches and offices in almost 50 countries. In the two business segments Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients, the Bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services which is precisely aligned to its clients' needs. With approximately 800 branches going forward, Commerzbank has one of the densest branch networks in Germany. The Bank serves more than 11 million private and small business customers nationwide and over 70,000 corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. has around 5.6 million private and corporate custom- ers, predominantly in Poland, but also in the Czech Republic and Slovakia..
A detailed description of Commerzbank Group is given in the Annual Report 2018 and in the Interim Report as at 30 September 2019.
Objective of the Disclosure Report
In this report Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft as the ultimate parent company of the regulated banking group is complying with the disclosure requirements of Articles 431 - 455 of regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 - the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) - and the guidelines on the disclosure requirements under Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 - EBA/GL/2016/11 - as at 30 September 2019. The tables defined according to the EBA guidelines and integrated into the report are indicated by the table names provided with the prefix EU.
Scope
This Disclosure Report is based on the group of companies consolidated for regulatory purposes. The companies consolidated for regulatory purposes only include those carrying out banking and other financial business. The consolidated group consists of a domestic parent company and its affiliated companies. The aim of regulatory consolidation is to prevent multiple use of capital that in fact exists only once by subsidiary companies in the financial sector. The companies consolidated under IFRS, by contrast, comprise all the companies controlled by the ultimate parent company.
With consolidated total assets that are regularly well in excess of €30bn, Commerzbank is one of the biggest financial institutions in Germany. Hence, independent of the criteria in Article 433 CRR, Commerzbank has implemented the reporting requirements during the period from Q2 2015 on and discloses the quarterly and semi- annually required information as appropriate.1
See EBA/GL/2014/14, title V (18).and EBA/GL/2016/11 No. 46.
Commerzbank Disclosure Report as at 30 September 2019
Equity capital, capital requirement and risk-weighted assets (RWA)
Capital structure
The composition of the regulatory capital and the capital ratios are
given in the following table.
CAP1: Equity structure (basis: EU 1423/2013)
€m
30.9.2019
30.6.2019
Line
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves
6
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital before regulatory adjustments
29,081
28,825
28
Total regulatory adjustments to Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital
- 4,840
- 4,801
29
CET1 capital
24,241
24,023
36
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital before regulatory adjustments
1,689
807
43
Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital
0
0
44
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital
1,689
807
45
Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)
25,929
24,830
51
Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments
5,065
5,153
57
Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital
- 84
- 81
58
Tier 2 capital
4,981
5,073
59
Total capital (TC = Tier 1 + Tier 2)
30,910
29,903
60
Total risk-weighted assets
189,445
186,797
Capital ratios
61
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (as a percentage of total risk exposure amount)
12.8
12.9
62
Tier 1 ratio (as a percentage of total risk exposure amount)
13.7
13.3
63
Total capital ratio (as a percentage of total risk exposure amount)
16.3
16.0
More details on the composition of Commerzbank's equity capital can be found in the Disclosure Report 2018 as well as in the "Statement of changes in equity" section and in Note 41 (Regula- tory capital requirements) of the Interim Report as at 30 Septem- ber 2019.
Regarding the disclosure of leverage ratio information pursuant to article 451 CRR, we refer to Note 42 (Leverage ratio) of the Interim Report as at 30 September 2019, which is published on our website.
Commerzbank does not apply the transitional arrangements set out in article 473a CRR. Information on capital, capital ratios and leverage ratio reflect the full impact of the IFRS 9 introduction.
Information on liquidity risk and the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) according to the guideline on LCR disclosure - EBA/GL/2017/01 - can be found in the Interim Report as at 30 September 2019 in the "Funding and liquidity" and "Liquidity risk" sections as well as in Note 43 (Liquidity coverage ratio).
Capital requirement and RWA
The capital requirements set out below relate to the Commerzbank Group and the figures are the same with regard to content as in the capital adequacy reports submitted to the Deutsche Bundes- bank under Basel 3 Pillar 1.
Capital requirements by risk type
Of the overall capital requirement 75% relates to credit risk positions (excluding counterparty credit risk). Further 8.2% of the overall capital requirement relates to counterparty credit risk. Based on the EBA requirements, credit value adjustments (CVAs) are also assigned to this credit risk category.
Securitised positions in the banking book are also shown as a seperate credit risk category subject to a capital requirement in the table EU OV1 below, accounting for 1.7% of total capital re- quirement. Commerzbank treats these according to the IRBA and SACR rules for securitised positions. Capital deduction items of securitisations directly reduce the equity capital and thus are not included in the capital requirements.
As at 30 September 2019, capital requirements for market risks are 3.6% of total requirements. Commerzbank generally uses an internal market risk model to calculate the regulatory capital re- quirement; the standardised approaches are applied for smaller units in Commerzbank Group in accordance with the partial use option.
To calculate the capital adequacy requirement for operational risks, Commerzbank uses the advanced measurement approach (AMA). This risk category accounts for 11.5% of the total capital requirements.
Commerzbank Disclosure Report as at 30 September 2019
Risk-weighted assets were €189.4bn as at 30 September 2019, €2.6bn higher than as at 30 June 2019. The increase mainly resulted from higher credit risk-weighted assets caused by parame-
EU OV1: Overview of RWAs
ter effects (mainly due to TRIM effects) and also from FX effects. This increase was partly offset by reductions in market risk- weighted assets.
€m
Risk-weighted assets
Capital
(RWAs)
requirements
Article in CRR
30.9.2019
30.6.2019
30.9.2019
1
Credit risk (excluding CCR)
141,345
138,906
11,308
438
(c) (d)
2
Of which the standardised approach
20,669
20,789
1,653
438
(c) (d)
3
Of which the foundation IRB (FIRB) approach
0
0
0
438
(c) (d)
4
Of which the advanced IRB (AIRB) approach
120,676
118,117
9,654
Of which equity IRB under the simple risk-weighted approach or
438
(d)
5
the IMA
0
0
0
107, 438 (c) (d)
6
CCR (counterparty credit risk)
15,540
13,845
1,243
438
(c) (d)
7
Of which mark to market
1,898
1,684
152
438
(c) (d)
8
Of which original exposure
0
0
0
9
Of which the standardised approach
0
0
0
10
Of which internal model method (IMM)
8,032
7,633
643
Of which risk exposure amount for contributions to the default
438
(c) (d)
11
fund of a CCP
176
178
14
438
(c) (d)
12
Of which CVA
5,433
4,349
435
438
(e)
13
Settlement risk
1
15
0
449
(o) (i)
14
Securitisation exposures in the banking book (after the cap)
3,173
3,028
254
15
Of which securitisation positions IRB approach (Basel III)
1,404
1,608
112
16
Of which IRB supervisory formula approach (SFA)
340
558
27
17
Of which internal assessment approach (IAA)
725
693
58
18
Of which rating based approach
339
357
27
19
Of which securitisation positions SA approach (Basel III)
1,006
928
80
Of which risk weighted positions for credit risk: securitisation
Of which internal rating-based approach (SEC-IRBA)
304
267
24
22
Of which the standardised approach (SEC-SA)
153
57
12
23
Of which approach based on external ratings (SEC-ERBA)
164
50
13
24
Of which internal assessment approach (IAA)
142
119
11
438
(e)
25
Market risk
6,859
7,526
549
26
Of which the standardised approach
1,003
1,084
80
27
Of which IMA
5,856
6,442
468
438
(e)
28
Large exposures
0
0
0
438
(f)
29
Operational risk
21,859
22,833
1,749
30
Of which basic indicator approach
0
0
0
31
Of which the standardised approach
0
0
0
32
Of which advanced measurement approach
21,859
22,833
1,749
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250% risk
437
(2), 48, 60
33
weight)
668
644
53
500
34
Floor adjustment
0
0
0
Total
189,445
186,797
15,156
The following table EU CR8 shows the RWA development of credit risk exposures in the IRBA portfolio of Commerzbank Group between 30 June 2019 and 30 September 2019. The increase in RWA in the third quarter of 2019 was mainly attributable to parameter effects (including TRIM) which work additive on "Asset quality" and "Collateral effects". Also "Foreign exchange movements" con-
tributed to higher RWAs. However, reductions in the bond portfolio overcompensating the growth in the operative segments ("As- set size") and "Duration effects" (RWA reduction due to the regular expiry of residual terms) reduce the RWA increase in the period under review.
EU CR8: RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures under the IRB approach
a
b
€m
Risk-weighted assets
Capital
(RWAs)
requirements
1
RWAs at previous quarter end
118,117
9,449
2
Asset size
- 403
- 32
3
Asset quality
3,434
275
4
Model updates
94
8
5
Methodology and policy
0
0
6
Acquisitions and disposals
0
0
7
Foreign exchange movements
655
52
8
Collateral effects
- 65
- 5
9
Duration effects
- 1,269
- 102
10
Others
114
9
11
RWAs at the end of the reporting period
120,676
9,654
The following table EU CCR7 shows the development of RWAs by
in the third quarter of 2019. The increase of RWA was mainly
main drivers for counterparty credit risk exposures under the IMM
caused by an increased EAD.
EU CCR7: RWA flow statements of CCR exposures under the IMM
a
b
€m
Risk-weighted assets
Capital
(RWAs)
requirements
1
RWAs at previous quarter end
7,633
611
2
Asset size
253
20
3
Credit quality of counterparties
13
1
4
Model updates
21
2
5
Methodology and policy
0
0
6
Acquisitions and disposals
0
0
7
Foreign exchange movements
111
9
8
Others
0
0
9
RWAs at the end of the reporting period
8,032
643
Commerzbank Disclosure Report as at 30 September 2019
The following table EU MR2-B shows the development of RWAs by main drivers for market risk exposures under the Internal Model Approach (IMA) in the third quarter of 2019.
EU MR2-B: RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under the Internal Model Approach (IMA)
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
€m
VaR
SVaR
IRC
Comprehensive
Others
Total
Total capital
risk measure
RWAs
requirements
1
RWAs at previous quarter end
1,071
4,850
521
0
0
6,442
515
1a
Regulatory adjustment
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
RWAs at the previous quarter-end (end of
1b
the day)
1,071
4,850
521
0
0
6,442
515
2
Movement in risk levels
20
- 621
15
0
0
- 586
- 47
3
Model updates/changes
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Methodology and policy
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Acquisitions and disposals
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Foreign exchange movements1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Others
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
RWAs at the end of the reporting period
8a
(end of the day)
1,091
4,229
536
0
0
5,856
468
8b
Regulatory adjustment
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
RWAs at the end of the reporting period
1,091
4,229
536
0
0
5,856
468
Changes of RWA which are due to foreign exchange movements are reported under "Movement in risk levels".
The decrease of Market Risk RWA in the amount of €586m fully results from the stressed VaR. This was mainly due to position changes in the Corporate Clients segment and in Treasury.
Appendix
APP1: Supplement to equity structure (CAP1)
Line
(B) Reference to article in the regulation
(EU) Nr. 575/2013
6
28
29
36
43
44
45
51
57
58
59
60
61
92 (2) (a)
62
92 (2) (b)
63
92 (2) (c)
List of abbreviations
AMA
Advanced Measurement Approach
CRD
Capital Requirements Directive
CRR
Capital Requirements Regulation
CVA
Credit Valuatione AdjustmeNts
EBA
European Banking Authority
IRC
Incremental Risk Charge
IFRS
International Financial Reporting Standards
IMA
Internal Model Approach
IMM
Internal Model Method
IRBA
Internal Ratings Based Approach
LCR
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
RWA
Risk-weighted Assets
SACR
Standard Approach to Credit Risk
sVaR
stressed Value at Risk
TRIM
Targeted Review of Internal Models
VaR
Value at Risk
