Commerzbank : Disclosure Report as at 30 September 2019 in accordance with CRR 0 11/28/2019 | 08:58am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2019Disclosure Report as at 3 September in accordance with the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) Contents Introduction Equity capital, capital requirement and RWA Capital structure

Capital requirement and RWA Appendix Supplement to equity structure (CAP1)

List of abbreviations Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided. Introduction Equity capital, capital requirement and RWA Appendix 3 Introduction Commerzbank Commerzbank is a leading international commercial bank with branches and offices in almost 50 countries. In the two business segments Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients, the Bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services which is precisely aligned to its clients' needs. With approximately 800 branches going forward, Commerzbank has one of the densest branch networks in Germany. The Bank serves more than 11 million private and small business customers nationwide and over 70,000 corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. has around 5.6 million private and corporate custom- ers, predominantly in Poland, but also in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.. A detailed description of Commerzbank Group is given in the Annual Report 2018 and in the Interim Report as at 30 September 2019. Objective of the Disclosure Report In this report Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft as the ultimate parent company of the regulated banking group is complying with the disclosure requirements of Articles 431 - 455 of regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 - the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) - and the guidelines on the disclosure requirements under Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 - EBA/GL/2016/11 - as at 30 September 2019. The tables defined according to the EBA guidelines and integrated into the report are indicated by the table names provided with the prefix EU. Scope This Disclosure Report is based on the group of companies consolidated for regulatory purposes. The companies consolidated for regulatory purposes only include those carrying out banking and other financial business. The consolidated group consists of a domestic parent company and its affiliated companies. The aim of regulatory consolidation is to prevent multiple use of capital that in fact exists only once by subsidiary companies in the financial sector. The companies consolidated under IFRS, by contrast, comprise all the companies controlled by the ultimate parent company. With consolidated total assets that are regularly well in excess of €30bn, Commerzbank is one of the biggest financial institutions in Germany. Hence, independent of the criteria in Article 433 CRR, Commerzbank has implemented the reporting requirements during the period from Q2 2015 on and discloses the quarterly and semi- annually required information as appropriate.1 See EBA/GL/2014/14, title V (18).and EBA/GL/2016/11 No. 46. Commerzbank Disclosure Report as at 30 September 2019 Equity capital, capital requirement and risk-weighted assets (RWA) Capital structure The composition of the regulatory capital and the capital ratios are given in the following table. CAP1: Equity structure (basis: EU 1423/2013) €m 30.9.2019 30.6.2019 Line Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves 6 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital before regulatory adjustments 29,081 28,825 28 Total regulatory adjustments to Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital - 4,840 - 4,801 29 CET1 capital 24,241 24,023 36 Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital before regulatory adjustments 1,689 807 43 Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital 0 0 44 Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital 1,689 807 45 Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1) 25,929 24,830 51 Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments 5,065 5,153 57 Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital - 84 - 81 58 Tier 2 capital 4,981 5,073 59 Total capital (TC = Tier 1 + Tier 2) 30,910 29,903 60 Total risk-weighted assets 189,445 186,797 Capital ratios 61 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (as a percentage of total risk exposure amount) 12.8 12.9 62 Tier 1 ratio (as a percentage of total risk exposure amount) 13.7 13.3 63 Total capital ratio (as a percentage of total risk exposure amount) 16.3 16.0 More details on the composition of Commerzbank's equity capital can be found in the Disclosure Report 2018 as well as in the "Statement of changes in equity" section and in Note 41 (Regula- tory capital requirements) of the Interim Report as at 30 Septem- ber 2019. Regarding the disclosure of leverage ratio information pursuant to article 451 CRR, we refer to Note 42 (Leverage ratio) of the Interim Report as at 30 September 2019, which is published on our website. Commerzbank does not apply the transitional arrangements set out in article 473a CRR. Information on capital, capital ratios and leverage ratio reflect the full impact of the IFRS 9 introduction. Information on liquidity risk and the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) according to the guideline on LCR disclosure - EBA/GL/2017/01 - can be found in the Interim Report as at 30 September 2019 in the "Funding and liquidity" and "Liquidity risk" sections as well as in Note 43 (Liquidity coverage ratio). Capital requirement and RWA The capital requirements set out below relate to the Commerzbank Group and the figures are the same with regard to content as in the capital adequacy reports submitted to the Deutsche Bundes- bank under Basel 3 Pillar 1. Introduction Equity capital, capital requirement and RWA Appendix 5 Capital requirements by risk type Of the overall capital requirement 75% relates to credit risk positions (excluding counterparty credit risk). Further 8.2% of the overall capital requirement relates to counterparty credit risk. Based on the EBA requirements, credit value adjustments (CVAs) are also assigned to this credit risk category. Securitised positions in the banking book are also shown as a seperate credit risk category subject to a capital requirement in the table EU OV1 below, accounting for 1.7% of total capital re- quirement. Commerzbank treats these according to the IRBA and SACR rules for securitised positions. Capital deduction items of securitisations directly reduce the equity capital and thus are not included in the capital requirements. As at 30 September 2019, capital requirements for market risks are 3.6% of total requirements. Commerzbank generally uses an internal market risk model to calculate the regulatory capital re- quirement; the standardised approaches are applied for smaller units in Commerzbank Group in accordance with the partial use option. To calculate the capital adequacy requirement for operational risks, Commerzbank uses the advanced measurement approach (AMA). This risk category accounts for 11.5% of the total capital requirements. Commerzbank Disclosure Report as at 30 September 2019 Risk-weighted assets were €189.4bn as at 30 September 2019, €2.6bn higher than as at 30 June 2019. The increase mainly resulted from higher credit risk-weighted assets caused by parame- EU OV1: Overview of RWAs ter effects (mainly due to TRIM effects) and also from FX effects. This increase was partly offset by reductions in market risk- weighted assets. €m Risk-weighted assets Capital (RWAs) requirements Article in CRR 30.9.2019 30.6.2019 30.9.2019 1 Credit risk (excluding CCR) 141,345 138,906 11,308 438 (c) (d) 2 Of which the standardised approach 20,669 20,789 1,653 438 (c) (d) 3 Of which the foundation IRB (FIRB) approach 0 0 0 438 (c) (d) 4 Of which the advanced IRB (AIRB) approach 120,676 118,117 9,654 Of which equity IRB under the simple risk-weighted approach or 438 (d) 5 the IMA 0 0 0 107, 438 (c) (d) 6 CCR (counterparty credit risk) 15,540 13,845 1,243 438 (c) (d) 7 Of which mark to market 1,898 1,684 152 438 (c) (d) 8 Of which original exposure 0 0 0 9 Of which the standardised approach 0 0 0 10 Of which internal model method (IMM) 8,032 7,633 643 Of which risk exposure amount for contributions to the default 438 (c) (d) 11 fund of a CCP 176 178 14 438 (c) (d) 12 Of which CVA 5,433 4,349 435 438 (e) 13 Settlement risk 1 15 0 449 (o) (i) 14 Securitisation exposures in the banking book (after the cap) 3,173 3,028 254 15 Of which securitisation positions IRB approach (Basel III) 1,404 1,608 112 16 Of which IRB supervisory formula approach (SFA) 340 558 27 17 Of which internal assessment approach (IAA) 725 693 58 18 Of which rating based approach 339 357 27 19 Of which securitisation positions SA approach (Basel III) 1,006 928 80 Of which risk weighted positions for credit risk: securitisation 20 positions (revised securitisation rules; Basel 3.5) 763 493 61 21 Of which internal rating-based approach (SEC-IRBA) 304 267 24 22 Of which the standardised approach (SEC-SA) 153 57 12 23 Of which approach based on external ratings (SEC-ERBA) 164 50 13 24 Of which internal assessment approach (IAA) 142 119 11 438 (e) 25 Market risk 6,859 7,526 549 26 Of which the standardised approach 1,003 1,084 80 27 Of which IMA 5,856 6,442 468 438 (e) 28 Large exposures 0 0 0 438 (f) 29 Operational risk 21,859 22,833 1,749 30 Of which basic indicator approach 0 0 0 31 Of which the standardised approach 0 0 0 32 Of which advanced measurement approach 21,859 22,833 1,749 Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250% risk 437 (2), 48, 60 33 weight) 668 644 53 500 34 Floor adjustment 0 0 0 Total 189,445 186,797 15,156 Introduction Equity capital, capital requirement and RWA Appendix 7 The following table EU CR8 shows the RWA development of credit risk exposures in the IRBA portfolio of Commerzbank Group between 30 June 2019 and 30 September 2019. The increase in RWA in the third quarter of 2019 was mainly attributable to parameter effects (including TRIM) which work additive on "Asset quality" and "Collateral effects". Also "Foreign exchange movements" con- tributed to higher RWAs. However, reductions in the bond portfolio overcompensating the growth in the operative segments ("As- set size") and "Duration effects" (RWA reduction due to the regular expiry of residual terms) reduce the RWA increase in the period under review. EU CR8: RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures under the IRB approach a b €m Risk-weighted assets Capital (RWAs) requirements 1 RWAs at previous quarter end 118,117 9,449 2 Asset size - 403 - 32 3 Asset quality 3,434 275 4 Model updates 94 8 5 Methodology and policy 0 0 6 Acquisitions and disposals 0 0 7 Foreign exchange movements 655 52 8 Collateral effects - 65 - 5 9 Duration effects - 1,269 - 102 10 Others 114 9 11 RWAs at the end of the reporting period 120,676 9,654 The following table EU CCR7 shows the development of RWAs by in the third quarter of 2019. The increase of RWA was mainly main drivers for counterparty credit risk exposures under the IMM caused by an increased EAD. EU CCR7: RWA flow statements of CCR exposures under the IMM a b €m Risk-weighted assets Capital (RWAs) requirements 1 RWAs at previous quarter end 7,633 611 2 Asset size 253 20 3 Credit quality of counterparties 13 1 4 Model updates 21 2 5 Methodology and policy 0 0 6 Acquisitions and disposals 0 0 7 Foreign exchange movements 111 9 8 Others 0 0 9 RWAs at the end of the reporting period 8,032 643 Commerzbank Disclosure Report as at 30 September 2019 The following table EU MR2-B shows the development of RWAs by main drivers for market risk exposures under the Internal Model Approach (IMA) in the third quarter of 2019. EU MR2-B: RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under the Internal Model Approach (IMA) a b c d e f g €m VaR SVaR IRC Comprehensive Others Total Total capital risk measure RWAs requirements 1 RWAs at previous quarter end 1,071 4,850 521 0 0 6,442 515 1a Regulatory adjustment 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 RWAs at the previous quarter-end (end of 1b the day) 1,071 4,850 521 0 0 6,442 515 2 Movement in risk levels 20 - 621 15 0 0 - 586 - 47 3 Model updates/changes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Methodology and policy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Acquisitions and disposals 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Foreign exchange movements1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Others 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 RWAs at the end of the reporting period 8a (end of the day) 1,091 4,229 536 0 0 5,856 468 8b Regulatory adjustment 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 RWAs at the end of the reporting period 1,091 4,229 536 0 0 5,856 468 Changes of RWA which are due to foreign exchange movements are reported under "Movement in risk levels". The decrease of Market Risk RWA in the amount of €586m fully results from the stressed VaR. This was mainly due to position changes in the Corporate Clients segment and in Treasury. Introduction Equity capital, capital requirement and RWA Appendix 9 Appendix APP1: Supplement to equity structure (CAP1) Line (B) Reference to article in the regulation (EU) Nr. 575/2013 6 28 29 36 43 44 45 51 57 58 59 60 61 92 (2) (a) 62 92 (2) (b) 63 92 (2) (c) List of abbreviations AMA Advanced Measurement Approach CRD Capital Requirements Directive CRR Capital Requirements Regulation CVA Credit Valuatione AdjustmeNts EBA European Banking Authority IRC Incremental Risk Charge IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards IMA Internal Model Approach IMM Internal Model Method IRBA Internal Ratings Based Approach LCR Liquidity Coverage Ratio RWA Risk-weighted Assets SACR Standard Approach to Credit Risk sVaR stressed Value at Risk TRIM Targeted Review of Internal Models VaR Value at Risk Disclaimer Commerzbank's internal risk measurement methods and models which form the basis for the calculation of the figures shown in this report are state-of-the-art and based on banking sector practice. The risk models produce results appropriate to the management of the Bank. The measurement approaches are regularly reviewed by risk control and internal audit as well as by German and European supervisory authorities. Despite being carefully developed and regularly checked, models cannot cover all the influencing factors that have an impact in reality or illustrate their complex behaviour and interactions. These limits to risk modelling apply in particular in extreme situa- tions. Supplementary stress tests and scenario analyses can only show examples of the risks to which a portfolio may be exposed in extreme market situations. However, stress-testing all imaginable scenarios is not feasible. Stress tests cannot offer a final estimate of the maximum loss should an extreme event occur. The interpretations with regard to CRR/CRD IV rules are still ongoing. Therefore requirements for adjustment may occure due, for exam- ple, to modified interpretations in the course of the Q&A-process with EBA or due to new binding Technical Standards or guidelines. Against this background we will continue to refine our methods and models in line with the interpretation of the rules. Thus, our measures may not be comparable with previously published measures and our competitors' measures published may differ from ours. Commerzbank AG Head Office Kaiserplatz Frankfurt am Main www.commerzbank.com Postal address 60261 Frankfurt am Main Tel. +49 69 136-20 info@commerzbank.com Investor Relations Tel. +49 69 136-21331 Fax +49 69 136-29492 ir@commerzbank.com Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Commerzbank AG published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 13:57:07 UTC 0 Latest news on COMMERZBANK AG 08:58a COMMERZBANK : Disclosure Report as at 30 September 2019 in accordance with CRR PU 11/27 Commerzbank managers keeping staff in dark on overhaul, union says RE 11/27 Commerzbank managers keeping staff in dark on overhaul, union says RE 11/22 COMMERZBANK : CEO calls on EU to stick to principles in face of U.S. policy RE 11/20 GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day DJ 11/18 Poland's top bank PKO plans to raise profit above 5 billion zloty in 2022 RE 11/14 Citi's Polish unit not interested in buying mBank - CEO RE 11/14 Poland's PZU to analyse potential mBank synergies RE 11/13 Hungary to keep rates steady as inflation shifts higher - Reuters poll RE 11/13 COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : comdirect confirms appropriateness of acquisiti.. EQ