Commerzbank : Disclosure Report as at 30 September 2019 in accordance with CRR

11/28/2019 | 08:58am EST

2019Disclosure Report as at 3 September

in accordance with the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR)

Contents

  • Introduction
  • Equity capital, capital requirement and RWA
  • Capital structure
  • Capital requirement and RWA
  • Appendix
  • Supplement to equity structure (CAP1)
  • List of abbreviations

Due to rounding, numbers and percentages presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Introduction

Equity capital, capital requirement and RWA

Appendix

3

Introduction

Commerzbank

Commerzbank is a leading international commercial bank with branches and offices in almost 50 countries. In the two business segments Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients, the Bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services which is precisely aligned to its clients' needs. With approximately 800 branches going forward, Commerzbank has one of the densest branch networks in Germany. The Bank serves more than 11 million private and small business customers nationwide and over 70,000 corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. has around 5.6 million private and corporate custom- ers, predominantly in Poland, but also in the Czech Republic and Slovakia..

A detailed description of Commerzbank Group is given in the Annual Report 2018 and in the Interim Report as at 30 September 2019.

Objective of the Disclosure Report

In this report Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft as the ultimate parent company of the regulated banking group is complying with the disclosure requirements of Articles 431 - 455 of regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 - the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) - and the guidelines on the disclosure requirements under Part Eight of Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 - EBA/GL/2016/11 - as at 30 September 2019. The tables defined according to the EBA guidelines and integrated into the report are indicated by the table names provided with the prefix EU.

Scope

This Disclosure Report is based on the group of companies consolidated for regulatory purposes. The companies consolidated for regulatory purposes only include those carrying out banking and other financial business. The consolidated group consists of a domestic parent company and its affiliated companies. The aim of regulatory consolidation is to prevent multiple use of capital that in fact exists only once by subsidiary companies in the financial sector. The companies consolidated under IFRS, by contrast, comprise all the companies controlled by the ultimate parent company.

With consolidated total assets that are regularly well in excess of €30bn, Commerzbank is one of the biggest financial institutions in Germany. Hence, independent of the criteria in Article 433 CRR, Commerzbank has implemented the reporting requirements during the period from Q2 2015 on and discloses the quarterly and semi- annually required information as appropriate.1

  • See EBA/GL/2014/14, title V (18).and EBA/GL/2016/11 No. 46.
  • Commerzbank Disclosure Report as at 30 September 2019

Equity capital, capital requirement and risk-weighted assets (RWA)

Capital structure

The composition of the regulatory capital and the capital ratios are

given in the following table.

CAP1: Equity structure (basis: EU 1423/2013)

€m

30.9.2019

30.6.2019

Line

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves

6

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital before regulatory adjustments

29,081

28,825

28

Total regulatory adjustments to Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital

- 4,840

- 4,801

29

CET1 capital

24,241

24,023

36

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital before regulatory adjustments

1,689

807

43

Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital

0

0

44

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital

1,689

807

45

Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)

25,929

24,830

51

Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments

5,065

5,153

57

Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital

- 84

- 81

58

Tier 2 capital

4,981

5,073

59

Total capital (TC = Tier 1 + Tier 2)

30,910

29,903

60

Total risk-weighted assets

189,445

186,797

Capital ratios

61

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (as a percentage of total risk exposure amount)

12.8

12.9

62

Tier 1 ratio (as a percentage of total risk exposure amount)

13.7

13.3

63

Total capital ratio (as a percentage of total risk exposure amount)

16.3

16.0

More details on the composition of Commerzbank's equity capital can be found in the Disclosure Report 2018 as well as in the "Statement of changes in equity" section and in Note 41 (Regula- tory capital requirements) of the Interim Report as at 30 Septem- ber 2019.

Regarding the disclosure of leverage ratio information pursuant to article 451 CRR, we refer to Note 42 (Leverage ratio) of the Interim Report as at 30 September 2019, which is published on our website.

Commerzbank does not apply the transitional arrangements set out in article 473a CRR. Information on capital, capital ratios and leverage ratio reflect the full impact of the IFRS 9 introduction.

Information on liquidity risk and the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) according to the guideline on LCR disclosure - EBA/GL/2017/01 - can be found in the Interim Report as at 30 September 2019 in the "Funding and liquidity" and "Liquidity risk" sections as well as in Note 43 (Liquidity coverage ratio).

Capital requirement and RWA

The capital requirements set out below relate to the Commerzbank Group and the figures are the same with regard to content as in the capital adequacy reports submitted to the Deutsche Bundes- bank under Basel 3 Pillar 1.

Introduction

Equity capital, capital requirement and RWA

Appendix

5

Capital requirements by risk type

Of the overall capital requirement 75% relates to credit risk positions (excluding counterparty credit risk). Further 8.2% of the overall capital requirement relates to counterparty credit risk. Based on the EBA requirements, credit value adjustments (CVAs) are also assigned to this credit risk category.

Securitised positions in the banking book are also shown as a seperate credit risk category subject to a capital requirement in the table EU OV1 below, accounting for 1.7% of total capital re- quirement. Commerzbank treats these according to the IRBA and SACR rules for securitised positions. Capital deduction items of securitisations directly reduce the equity capital and thus are not included in the capital requirements.

As at 30 September 2019, capital requirements for market risks are 3.6% of total requirements. Commerzbank generally uses an internal market risk model to calculate the regulatory capital re- quirement; the standardised approaches are applied for smaller units in Commerzbank Group in accordance with the partial use option.

To calculate the capital adequacy requirement for operational risks, Commerzbank uses the advanced measurement approach (AMA). This risk category accounts for 11.5% of the total capital requirements.

  • Commerzbank Disclosure Report as at 30 September 2019

Risk-weighted assets were €189.4bn as at 30 September 2019, €2.6bn higher than as at 30 June 2019. The increase mainly resulted from higher credit risk-weighted assets caused by parame-

EU OV1: Overview of RWAs

ter effects (mainly due to TRIM effects) and also from FX effects. This increase was partly offset by reductions in market risk- weighted assets.

€m

Risk-weighted assets

Capital

(RWAs)

requirements

Article in CRR

30.9.2019

30.6.2019

30.9.2019

1

Credit risk (excluding CCR)

141,345

138,906

11,308

438

(c) (d)

2

Of which the standardised approach

20,669

20,789

1,653

438

(c) (d)

3

Of which the foundation IRB (FIRB) approach

0

0

0

438

(c) (d)

4

Of which the advanced IRB (AIRB) approach

120,676

118,117

9,654

Of which equity IRB under the simple risk-weighted approach or

438

(d)

5

the IMA

0

0

0

107, 438 (c) (d)

6

CCR (counterparty credit risk)

15,540

13,845

1,243

438

(c) (d)

7

Of which mark to market

1,898

1,684

152

438

(c) (d)

8

Of which original exposure

0

0

0

9

Of which the standardised approach

0

0

0

10

Of which internal model method (IMM)

8,032

7,633

643

Of which risk exposure amount for contributions to the default

438

(c) (d)

11

fund of a CCP

176

178

14

438

(c) (d)

12

Of which CVA

5,433

4,349

435

438

(e)

13

Settlement risk

1

15

0

449

(o) (i)

14

Securitisation exposures in the banking book (after the cap)

3,173

3,028

254

15

Of which securitisation positions IRB approach (Basel III)

1,404

1,608

112

16

Of which IRB supervisory formula approach (SFA)

340

558

27

17

Of which internal assessment approach (IAA)

725

693

58

18

Of which rating based approach

339

357

27

19

Of which securitisation positions SA approach (Basel III)

1,006

928

80

Of which risk weighted positions for credit risk: securitisation

20

positions (revised securitisation rules; Basel 3.5)

763

493

61

21

Of which internal rating-based approach (SEC-IRBA)

304

267

24

22

Of which the standardised approach (SEC-SA)

153

57

12

23

Of which approach based on external ratings (SEC-ERBA)

164

50

13

24

Of which internal assessment approach (IAA)

142

119

11

438

(e)

25

Market risk

6,859

7,526

549

26

Of which the standardised approach

1,003

1,084

80

27

Of which IMA

5,856

6,442

468

438

(e)

28

Large exposures

0

0

0

438

(f)

29

Operational risk

21,859

22,833

1,749

30

Of which basic indicator approach

0

0

0

31

Of which the standardised approach

0

0

0

32

Of which advanced measurement approach

21,859

22,833

1,749

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250% risk

437

(2), 48, 60

33

weight)

668

644

53

500

34

Floor adjustment

0

0

0

Total

189,445

186,797

15,156

Introduction

Equity capital, capital requirement and RWA

Appendix

7

The following table EU CR8 shows the RWA development of credit risk exposures in the IRBA portfolio of Commerzbank Group between 30 June 2019 and 30 September 2019. The increase in RWA in the third quarter of 2019 was mainly attributable to parameter effects (including TRIM) which work additive on "Asset quality" and "Collateral effects". Also "Foreign exchange movements" con-

tributed to higher RWAs. However, reductions in the bond portfolio overcompensating the growth in the operative segments ("As- set size") and "Duration effects" (RWA reduction due to the regular expiry of residual terms) reduce the RWA increase in the period under review.

EU CR8: RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures under the IRB approach

a

b

€m

Risk-weighted assets

Capital

(RWAs)

requirements

1

RWAs at previous quarter end

118,117

9,449

2

Asset size

- 403

- 32

3

Asset quality

3,434

275

4

Model updates

94

8

5

Methodology and policy

0

0

6

Acquisitions and disposals

0

0

7

Foreign exchange movements

655

52

8

Collateral effects

- 65

- 5

9

Duration effects

- 1,269

- 102

10

Others

114

9

11

RWAs at the end of the reporting period

120,676

9,654

The following table EU CCR7 shows the development of RWAs by

in the third quarter of 2019. The increase of RWA was mainly

main drivers for counterparty credit risk exposures under the IMM

caused by an increased EAD.

EU CCR7: RWA flow statements of CCR exposures under the IMM

a

b

€m

Risk-weighted assets

Capital

(RWAs)

requirements

1

RWAs at previous quarter end

7,633

611

2

Asset size

253

20

3

Credit quality of counterparties

13

1

4

Model updates

21

2

5

Methodology and policy

0

0

6

Acquisitions and disposals

0

0

7

Foreign exchange movements

111

9

8

Others

0

0

9

RWAs at the end of the reporting period

8,032

643

  • Commerzbank Disclosure Report as at 30 September 2019

The following table EU MR2-B shows the development of RWAs by main drivers for market risk exposures under the Internal Model Approach (IMA) in the third quarter of 2019.

EU MR2-B: RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under the Internal Model Approach (IMA)

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

€m

VaR

SVaR

IRC

Comprehensive

Others

Total

Total capital

risk measure

RWAs

requirements

1

RWAs at previous quarter end

1,071

4,850

521

0

0

6,442

515

1a

Regulatory adjustment

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

RWAs at the previous quarter-end (end of

1b

the day)

1,071

4,850

521

0

0

6,442

515

2

Movement in risk levels

20

- 621

15

0

0

- 586

- 47

3

Model updates/changes

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Methodology and policy

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

5

Acquisitions and disposals

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

6

Foreign exchange movements1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

7

Others

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

RWAs at the end of the reporting period

8a

(end of the day)

1,091

4,229

536

0

0

5,856

468

8b

Regulatory adjustment

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

8

RWAs at the end of the reporting period

1,091

4,229

536

0

0

5,856

468

  • Changes of RWA which are due to foreign exchange movements are reported under "Movement in risk levels".

The decrease of Market Risk RWA in the amount of €586m fully results from the stressed VaR. This was mainly due to position changes in the Corporate Clients segment and in Treasury.

Introduction

Equity capital, capital requirement and RWA

Appendix

9

Appendix

APP1: Supplement to equity structure (CAP1)

Line

(B) Reference to article in the regulation

(EU) Nr. 575/2013

6

28

29

36

43

44

45

51

57

58

59

60

61

92 (2) (a)

62

92 (2) (b)

63

92 (2) (c)

List of abbreviations

AMA

Advanced Measurement Approach

CRD

Capital Requirements Directive

CRR

Capital Requirements Regulation

CVA

Credit Valuatione AdjustmeNts

EBA

European Banking Authority

IRC

Incremental Risk Charge

IFRS

International Financial Reporting Standards

IMA

Internal Model Approach

IMM

Internal Model Method

IRBA

Internal Ratings Based Approach

LCR

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

RWA

Risk-weighted Assets

SACR

Standard Approach to Credit Risk

sVaR

stressed Value at Risk

TRIM

Targeted Review of Internal Models

VaR

Value at Risk

Disclaimer

Commerzbank's internal risk measurement methods and models which form the basis for the calculation of the figures shown in this report are state-of-the-art and based on banking sector practice. The risk models produce results appropriate to the management of the Bank. The measurement approaches are regularly reviewed by risk control and internal audit as well as by German and European supervisory authorities. Despite being carefully developed and regularly checked, models cannot cover all the influencing factors that have an impact in reality or illustrate their complex behaviour and interactions. These limits to risk modelling apply in particular in extreme situa- tions. Supplementary stress tests and scenario analyses can only show examples of the risks to which a portfolio may be exposed in extreme market situations. However, stress-testing all imaginable scenarios is not feasible. Stress tests cannot offer a final estimate of the maximum loss should an extreme event occur.

The interpretations with regard to CRR/CRD IV rules are still ongoing. Therefore requirements for adjustment may occure due, for exam- ple, to modified interpretations in the course of the Q&A-process with EBA or due to new binding Technical Standards or guidelines. Against this background we will continue to refine our methods and models in line with the interpretation of the rules. Thus, our measures may not be comparable with previously published measures and our competitors' measures published may differ from ours.

Commerzbank AG Head Office Kaiserplatz Frankfurt am Main www.commerzbank.com

Postal address

60261 Frankfurt am Main Tel. +49 69 136-20 info@commerzbank.com

Investor Relations Tel. +49 69 136-21331 Fax +49 69 136-29492 ir@commerzbank.com

Disclaimer

Commerzbank AG published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 13:57:07 UTC
