Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank AG    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank : ECB will ask Deutsche Bank to raise fresh funds for merger - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 02:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank (L) are photographed in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will ask Deutsche Bank to raise fresh funds before it gives the go-ahead for a merger with a state-backed rival, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The official said that Deutsche would be required to have the buffer, which has yet to be calculated, to cope should it experience setbacks while integrating Commerzbank if a deal is agreed.

The demand could complicate a bid to create Europe's third-largest bank from Germany's top two lenders, Deutsche and Commerzbank, who have struggled to recover since the financial crisis.

Government officials, led by Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, have pushed for a merger to create a national banking champion and end questions over the banks' future.

While Deutsche has argued the case that little or no capital may be needed, regulators, worried about the group's U.S. investment bank and the potential fallout of it failing a stress test there in September, are putting their foot down.

The ECB, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank declined to comment.

With much left to be negotiated in any deal, the size of a capital hole remains unclear but is expected to run into billions of euros.

A merged entity could need up to 10 billion euros (£8.6 billion) of fresh capital because of restructuring costs and the fact that losses on investments could be triggered by a tie-up.

Deutsche Bank's exploratory merger talks with Commerzbank come after prodding by Germany's finance ministry, which is worried about Deutsche's future.

A deal would see Berlin become a shareholder in the combined group. Germany currently holds a 15 percent stake in Commerzbank after a bailout during the financial crisis.

The banks announced on March 17 that they were in talks to merge and a preliminary decision on whether they want to go forward with a merger is expected within days.

Deutsche Bank came under increased pressure on Thursday to move forward on a tie-up with Commerzbank after Italy's UniCredit was named as a potential alternative bidder for the German lender.

UniCredit could explore a merger with Commerzbank if talks with Deutsche fall through, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

A potential merger between Deutsche and Commerzbank has met stiff resistance from labour unions fearing jobs cuts, and from some major investors.

Lawmakers are also warning Germany's finance minister they will block any attempt to invest public money in a merged Deutsche and Commerzbank.

(Reporting by John O'Donnell, Hans Seidenstuecker, Tom Sims, and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Tom Sims and John O'Donnell

Stocks treated in this article : Commerzbank AG, Deutsche Bank AG
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 2.80% 7.405 Delayed Quote.24.55%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.82% 7.582 Delayed Quote.9.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMERZBANK AG
02:49pCOMMERZBANK : ECB will ask Deutsche Bank to raise fresh funds for merger - sourc..
RE
02:45pCOMMERZBANK : market share is too small, CEO says amid merger talks
RE
12:43pEUROPE : European stocks snap winning run, Commerzbank in merger focus
RE
08:02aCOMMERZBANK : #19-769 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
08:00aCOMMERZBANK : #19-768 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
07:58aCOMMERZBANK : #19-767 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
07:56aCOMMERZBANK : #19-766 Listing of Mini futures issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
07:04aSocGen wants to play key role in Europe's banking M&A - chairman
RE
04:59aUniCredit eyes bid for Commerzbank if Deutsche talks fail - sources
RE
04:57aUNICREDIT EYES BID FOR COMMERZBANK I : sources
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 743 M
EBIT 2019 1 829 M
Net income 2019 948 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,42%
P/E ratio 2019 9,58
P/E ratio 2020 7,45
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capitalization 9 021 M
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8,53 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Annuscheit Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG24.55%10 088
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.92%342 617
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.75%292 631
BANK OF AMERICA17.05%278 276
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.50%236 220
WELLS FARGO6.03%221 693
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About