Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank AG    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank : Frankfurt to attract 3,500 bankers through Brexit by end of 2021 - study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 11:24am EDT

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Frankfurt is poised to be Europe's biggest beneficiary from Britain's departure from the European Union, but job creation in Germany will fall short of initial estimates, according to a bank study published on Tuesday.

Helaba Chief Economist Gertrud Traud said 3,500 banker jobs would be created in Frankfurt by the end of 2021.

"It will be a bit less than our original estimate of 8,000 jobs," she said.

That compared to a more optimistic estimate of about 10,000 jobs put out by the city's lobby group Frankfurt Main Finance (FMF).

While Frankfurt has been chosen by 31 foreign banks from 14 different countries as their post-Brexit location, Paris attracted 11, Dublin 9, Luxembourg eight and Amsterdam five banks, according to the Helaba study.

Bank restructurings offset a lot of the Brexit-related job creation in Frankfurt and total banker numbers working in Frankfurt would by 2021 only increase by 1 percent to 64,500 compared to 2018 levels, Helaba said.

After 2021, total banker numbers in Frankfurt are expected to decrease, it added.

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstücker,; Writing by Arno Schuetze, editing by Ed Osmond)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMERZBANK AG
11:24aCOMMERZBANK : Frankfurt to attract 3,500 bankers through Brexit by end of 2021 -..
RE
05:25aCOMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of t..
EQ
09/29Polish banks haunted by Swiss franc mortgages in European court
RE
09/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/27Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
RE
09/27Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
RE
09/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/26COMMERZBANK : Changes on the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank more
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8 592 M
EBIT 2019 1 800 M
Net income 2019 853 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,03%
P/E ratio 2019 7,93x
P/E ratio 2020 6,95x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,78x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,76x
Capitalization 6 665 M
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 6,68  €
Last Close Price 5,31  €
Spread / Highest target 80,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Hessenmüller Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG-7.97%7 268
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.59%376 256
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION18.38%271 523
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY9.46%222 244
CITIGROUP INC.32.69%156 056
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-3.45%155 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group