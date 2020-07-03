Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank AG    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank : German government committed to its involvement in Commerzbank - statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 05:42pm EDT

The German government is fully committed to its engagement with Commerzbank, the Finance Ministry said after the lender's chief executive and the head of its supervisory board offered to resign after a difficult year for the bank.

"As the largest shareholder, the German Federation thanks (Chief Executive Martin) Zielke and (Supervisory Board Chair Stefan) Schmittmann for their services," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Federation is fully committed to its engagement with Commerzbank," it added. "Commerzbank plays a central role in the financing of small and medium businesses and exports."

The German state owns almost 16% of Commerzbank.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Tom Sims)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on COMMERZBANK AG
05:42pCOMMERZBANK : German government committed to its involvement in Commerzbank - st..
RE
03:42pCommerzbank chairman and CEO bow out to give lender a fresh start
RE
02:47pCOMMERZBANK AG : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
02:04pCOMMERZBANK : Martin Zielke offers the mutual termination from office and Stefan..
PU
02:04pCOMMERZBANK : Martin Zielke offers the mutual termination from office and Stefan..
PU
12:05pCOMMERZBANK : Martin Zielke offers a mutual termination of his Board Membership ..
EQ
12:00pCOMMERZBANK : Martin Zielke offers a mutual termination of his Board Membership ..
EQ
10:46aDollar rises as risk appetite tempered by rising COVID-19 cases in U.S.
RE
10:17aCopper Slips, Halting Sharp Rebound
DJ
04:06aDollar edges up; Aussie and Kiwi gain slightly on U.S. and China data
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 365 M 9 405 M 9 405 M
Net income 2020 -397 M -447 M -447 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,9x
Yield 2020 0,44%
Capitalization 5 168 M 5 811 M 5 811 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 47 897
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 4,27 €
Last Close Price 4,13 €
Spread / Highest target 55,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Hessenmüller Chief Operating Officer
Bettina Orlopp Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG-25.16%5 813
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.53%282 293
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.00%247 510
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.96%202 055
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.77%197 712
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.31%138 620
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group