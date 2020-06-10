Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank AG    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank : Investor Cerberus calls for changes to Commerzbank board, strategy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 01:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Commerzbank AG annual results news conference in Frankfurt

Investor Cerberus has sent a letter to Commerzbank's supervisory board chairman calling for changes to the board and strategy.

The letter, seen by Reuters and dated June 9, said: "We believe other shareholders would be highly supportive of efforts to enact significant change at the Supervisory Board, the Management Board and the Company's strategic plan."

A spokeswoman for Commerzbank declined to comment.

Cerberus has made a big bet on German banks, holding a more than 5% stake in Commerzbank and 3% in Deutsche Bank.

Commerzbank shares are down 20% so far this year.

"The precarious situation of Commerzbank requires swift and decisive action now," Cerberus wrote, demanding a response by June 12.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Michelle Martin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG -5.56% 4.401 Delayed Quote.-20.23%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -4.60% 8.624 Delayed Quote.24.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMMERZBANK AG
01:54aCOMMERZBANK : Investor Cerberus calls for changes to Commerzbank board, strategy
RE
06/09COMMERZBANK AG : Kepler Chevreux gives a Sell rating
MD
06/08COMMERZBANK : successfully issues additional tier 1 bond
EQ
06/08COMMERZBANK : successfully issues additional tier 1 bond
EQ
06/08COMMERZBANK : to issue additional tier 1 bond
EQ
06/08COMMERZBANK : to issue additional tier 1 bond
EQ
06/04Oil Prices Finish Higher
DJ
06/04Oil Prices Slip After OPEC Disagreement
DJ
06/04ECB expands pandemic support to over $1.5 trillion
RE
06/04U.S. leveraged loan downgrade ratio five times worse than 2008-09
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 316 M 9 432 M 9 432 M
Net income 2020 -397 M -451 M -451 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 512 M 6 263 M 6 251 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 47 897
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,21 €
Last Close Price 4,40 €
Spread / Highest target 45,4%
Spread / Average Target -4,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Hessenmüller Chief Operating Officer
Bettina Orlopp Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG-20.23%6 263
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.70%345 631
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.17%257 579
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.97%247 602
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.79%203 807
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-39.35%136 612
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group