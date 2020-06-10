Commerzbank : Investor Cerberus calls for changes to Commerzbank board, strategy

Investor Cerberus has sent a letter to Commerzbank's supervisory board chairman calling for changes to the board and strategy.

The letter, seen by Reuters and dated June 9, said: "We believe other shareholders would be highly supportive of efforts to enact significant change at the Supervisory Board, the Management Board and the Company's strategic plan."

A spokeswoman for Commerzbank declined to comment.

Cerberus has made a big bet on German banks, holding a more than 5% stake in Commerzbank and 3% in Deutsche Bank.

Commerzbank shares are down 20% so far this year.

"The precarious situation of Commerzbank requires swift and decisive action now," Cerberus wrote, demanding a response by June 12.

