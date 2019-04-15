Commerzbank : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Commerzbank on 22 May 2019

Commerzbank AG invites its shareholders to its regular Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 22 May 2019, at the RheinMain CongressCenter in Wiesbaden. The agenda includes the presentation of the consolidated and individual financial statements for 2018 (item 1), the ratification of the actions by the corporate bodies (items 3 and 4), and the election of the auditor (items 5 and 6).

Of particular note are the following additional items to the agenda:

Resolution on the use of distributable profits(item 2)

The Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank propose that the distributable profits of €262 million for the financial year 2018, as reported in the annual financial statements, are used to pay a dividend of €0.20 per dividend-bearing share, and that the remaining amount be allocated to the revenue reserves.

Anticipatory resolutions on authorised and additional core capital (items 7 to 9)

In addition, the anticipatory resolutions on authorised capital are to be revised. Furthermore, the Board of Managing Directors is to be granted a new authorisation to issue profit participation rights and other hybrid bonds which are recognised as additional Tier 1 capital (AT 1 Capital). The anticipatory resolutions are intended to replace the currently valid decisions of 2015.

Shareholders who have registered by the end of 15 May 2019 are entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting and to exercise voting rights. The speeches of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors at the Annual General Meeting may be viewed live on the internet on 22 May 2019 from 10 a.m. onwards at www.commerzbank.com/agm. The entire meeting will be transmitted live on the internet for shareholders from 10 a.m. (www.commerzbank.com/agm). The hashtag on Twitter for the Annual General Meeting is #CobaHV.

The full details of the invitation to the 2019 Annual General Meeting, including the agenda and explanations of the individual items, can also be found at www.commerzbank.com/agm.

