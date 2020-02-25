Log in
COMMERZBANK AG

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank : Pre-stab ESM ? 2bn due 2030

02/25/2020 | 04:29am EST
Regulatory Story
Pre-stab ESM € 2bn due 2030
Released 09:23 25-Feb-2020

Pre-stab ESM € 2bn due 2030

25th February 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

EUR senior, unsecured Notes due 2030

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
Guarantor (if any): none
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 2,000,000,000
Description: fixed rate notes due 3 March 2030
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: payment date 3 March 2020, denoms EUR 0.01, listing Luxembourg
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation coordinator:
Stabilising Managers: 		Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank plc
JP Morgan Securities
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 25th February 2020
Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg SE regulated

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


Pre-stab ESM € 2bn due 2030 - RNS

Disclaimer

Commerzbank AG published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 09:28:07 UTC
