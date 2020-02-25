Commerzbank : Pre-stab ESM ? 2bn due 2030

Pre-stab ESM € 2bn due 2030
25th February 2020
European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
EUR senior, unsecured Notes due 2030
Pre-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).
|
The security to be stabilised:
|
Issuer:
|
European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
|
Guarantor (if any):
|
none
|
Aggregate nominal amount:
|
EUR 2,000,000,000
|
Description:
|
fixed rate notes due 3 March 2030
|
Offer price:
|
tbc
|
Other offer terms:
|
payment date 3 March 2020, denoms EUR 0.01, listing Luxembourg
|
Stabilisation:
|
Stabilisation coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:
|
Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank plc
JP Morgan Securities
|
Stabilisation period expected to start on:
|
25th February 2020
|
Stabilisation period expected to end on:
|
no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
|
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.
|
The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
|
Stabilisation trading venue:
|
Luxembourg SE regulated
In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
