Commerzbank : Presentation for Analysts

Continued momentum in customer business in challenging environment
Commerzbank 4.0
simple - digital - efficient
Highlights Q2 2019
Further growth in customers and assets
In PSBC net new customers Germany increased by 108k bringing the total to 1.3m
AuC in PSBC Germany up by €11bn in Q2 - loan volume surpasses €100bn
In CC targets of >€85bn loan volume with corporates and >10k net new customers reached
YoY stable net result of €271m based on operating result of €298m - net RoTE 4.3%
While NII increased by 7% YoY, overall revenues were 2% lower due to significantly decreased fair value result
Risk result of -€178m driven by a few individual cases
Operating expenses and compulsory contributions of €1.65bn in line with FY guidance
Clean balance sheet and healthy risk profile - further dividend accrual
CET1 ratio increased to 12.9% - before TRIM impact expected in Q3
Total capital strengthened by $1bn AT1 issuance in early July
Group NPL ratio of 0.8% - ACR dissolved following successful run-down
Commerzbank 4.0
simple - digital - efficient
Key financial figures at a glance
Group Financial Results
Operating result
401
18
383
278
Q2 2018
Q1 2019
Net result1
272
120
Exceptional Revenue Items
298
34
264
Q2 2019
271
Group Capital2
CET1 ratio fully loaded
(%)
|
1)
2)
Commerzbank 4.0
simple - digital - efficient
Exceptional revenue items
2018
›
Hedging & valuation adjustments
|
-24
|
|
Polish group insurance business (PSBC) 52
|
|
PPA Consumer Finance (PSBC)
|
-27
|
|
Hedging & valuation adjustments
|
42
|
Q2 ›
|
PPA Consumer Finance (PSBC)
|
-25
|
|
|
Hedging & valuation adjustments
|
41
|
|
PPA Consumer Finance (PSBC)
|
-23
|
|
Hedging & valuation adjustments
|
-95
|
|
PPA Consumer Finance (PSBC)
|
-21
|
2019
Revenues
|
Hedging & valuation adjustments
|
-15
|
-34
|
PPA Consumer Finance (PSBC)
|
-19
|
|
Hedging & valuation adjustments
|
86
|
34
|
|
PPA Consumer Finance (PSBC)
|
-18
|
› Insurance based product (CC)
|
-34
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
Commerzbank 4.0
simple - digital - efficient
Revenues and operating results of Commerzbank divisions
|
(€m)
1,223
(€m)
|
1,200
|
1,200
901
|
860
|
Exceptional Revenue Items
|
Revenues
1,225
|
1,220
|
1,244
|
Revenues
909
|
869
|
Q2 2018
Q1 2019
|
Q2 2019
Q2 2018
Q1 2019
|
Q2 2019
|
