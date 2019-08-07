Log in
Commerzbank : Presentation for Analysts

08/07/2019 | 01:55am EDT

Continued momentum in customer business in challenging environment

Analyst conference - Q2 2019 results

Stephan Engels | CFO | Frankfurt | 7 August 2019

All figures in this presentation are subject to rounding

Commerzbank 4.0

simple - digital - efficient

Continued momentum in customer business in challenging environment

Highlights Q2 2019

Further growth in customers and assets

  • In PSBC net new customers Germany increased by 108k bringing the total to 1.3m
  • AuC in PSBC Germany up by €11bn in Q2 - loan volume surpasses €100bn
  • In CC targets of >€85bn loan volume with corporates and >10k net new customers reached

YoY stable net result of €271m based on operating result of €298m - net RoTE 4.3%

  • While NII increased by 7% YoY, overall revenues were 2% lower due to significantly decreased fair value result
  • Risk result of -€178m driven by a few individual cases
  • Operating expenses and compulsory contributions of €1.65bn in line with FY guidance

Clean balance sheet and healthy risk profile - further dividend accrual

  • CET1 ratio increased to 12.9% - before TRIM impact expected in Q3
  • Total capital strengthened by $1bn AT1 issuance in early July
  • Group NPL ratio of 0.8% - ACR dissolved following successful run-down

Stephan Engels | CFO | Frankfurt | 7 August 2019

1

Commerzbank 4.0

simple - digital - efficient

Key financial figures at a glance

Group Financial Results

Operating result

(€m)

401

18

244

383

278

-34

Q2 2018

Q1 2019

Net result1

(€m)

272

120

Exceptional Revenue Items

298

34

264

Q2 2019

271

Group Capital2

CET1 ratio fully loaded

(%)

13.0

12.7

12.9

Q2 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Leverage ratio fully loaded

(% end of period)

4.5

4.5

4.5

Q2 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q2 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Stephan Engels | CFO | Frankfurt | 7 August 2019

1)

Consolidated result attributable to Commerzbank shareholders

2

2)

Includes net results reduced by dividend accrual

Commerzbank 4.0

simple - digital - efficient

Exceptional revenue items

2018

(€m)

Hedging & valuation adjustments

-24

Q1

Polish group insurance business (PSBC) 52

PPA Consumer Finance (PSBC)

-27

Hedging & valuation adjustments

42

Q2

PPA Consumer Finance (PSBC)

-25

Q3

Hedging & valuation adjustments

41

PPA Consumer Finance (PSBC)

-23

Q4

Hedging & valuation adjustments

-95

PPA Consumer Finance (PSBC)

-21

FY

Revenues

1

18

18

-115

-78

2019

Revenues

(€m)

Hedging & valuation adjustments

-15

-34

PPA Consumer Finance (PSBC)

-19

Hedging & valuation adjustments

86

34

PPA Consumer Finance (PSBC)

-18

Insurance based product (CC)

-34

0

Stephan Engels | CFO | Frankfurt | 7 August 2019

3

Commerzbank 4.0

simple - digital - efficient

Revenues and operating results of Commerzbank divisions

Private and Small Business Customers

Corporate Clients

(€m)

1,223

(€m)

1,200

1,200

901

860

Exceptional Revenue Items

776

Revenues

1,225

1,220

1,244

Revenues

909

869

799

-8

-8

-23

-25

-20

-21

Q2 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q2 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Operating Result

174

153

239

Operating Result

218

120

22

Others & Consolidation

Asset & Capital Recovery (dissolved as of July 1st)

(€m)

(€m)

38

0

0

0

-2

60

-1

-20

-51

-22

51

78

Operating Result

Operating Result

9

-3

-4

-40

-51

-7

Q2 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q2 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Stephan Engels | CFO | Frankfurt | 7 August 2019

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Commerzbank AG published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 05:54:06 UTC
