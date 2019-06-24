Log in
COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
Commerzbank Tells UniCredit Now Isn't the Time to Discuss a Bid, Sources Say -Reuters

06/24/2019 | 01:06pm EDT

--UniCredit S.p.A. (UNCFF), whose plans for a bid on Germany's Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) were at an advanced stage, has put those plans on hold after being told by the German lender it wasn't ready to hold negotiations on a tie-up, Reuters reported Monday, citing "four sources."

--Commerzbank said it wanted time following the collapse of its merger talks with Deutsche Bank before it entertained any other offers, the report said.

--One of the sources said, "Commerzbank told UniCredit they need time to think about the best course of action," according to the report.

--Neither UniCredit nor Commerzbank would comment, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-commerzbank-m-a-unicredit-exclusive/exclusive-italys-unicredit-puts-possible-commerzbank-bid-on-ice-for-now-sources-idUSKCN1TP1S0

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG -0.62% 6.118 Delayed Quote.6.45%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -1.40% 6.271 Delayed Quote.-8.71%
UNICREDIT SPA -1.66% 10.45 End-of-day quote.7.40%
UNICREDIT SPA -1.08% 10.52 Delayed Quote.8.39%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 8 687 M
EBIT 2019 1 882 M
Net income 2019 936 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,71%
P/E ratio 2019 8,34
P/E ratio 2020 6,65
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,87x
Capitalization 7 710 M
