Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank AG    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank : board meets amid leadership void after top resignations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 01:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Commerzbank AG annual results news conference in Frankfurt

Commerzbank's supervisory board formally accepted the resignation of its chief executive at a meeting on Wednesday amid a continuing leadership vacuum at the top of Germany's No. 2 bank.

Management also presented strategic options to the board, which included 10,000 job cuts, 500 branch closures, and restructuring costs of 1.5 billion euros (1.4 billion pounds), two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The lender was thrust into turmoil on Friday when chief executive Martin Zielke and supervisory board chairman Stefan Schmittmann said they would step down to give the bank a fresh start.

That followed a public campaign for change by a top investor, the U.S. private equity firm Cerberus, which holds a 5% stake in the bank.

The board tasked a committee headed by Schmittmann to look for external candidates for both the CEO and supervisory board, the people said, adding that they are expected to vote on a new chairman at a meeting on Aug. 3.

As expected the board rubber-stamped a recommendation to accept Zielke's resignation by year-end. "Zielke has declared his willingness to continue to perform his duties until a successor has been appointed," Commerzbank said.

A priority for some top investors was to identify a new chair before moving forward with a CEO search and restructuring. However, some obvious candidates for the chair already on the board have signalled they do not want the job, sources said.

Employee representatives have been pushing back on plans to cut jobs. The cuts suggested on Wednesday represent roughly every fourth job and half of its branches.

Stefan Wittmann, a union representative who sits on Commerzbank's supervisory board, told Deutschlandfunk radio on Wednesday that the bank cannot discuss strategy until the personnel questions are cleared up.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Hans Seidenstuecker; Editing by Michelle Martin and Jan Harvey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on COMMERZBANK AG
01:50pCOMMERZBANK : board meets amid leadership void after top resignations
RE
12:43pCOMMERZBANK : Supervisory Board of Commerzbank agrees to consensual termination ..
PU
12:43pCOMMERZBANK : Supervisory Board of Commerzbank agrees to consensual termination ..
PU
09:04aTrump aides weighed proposals to undermine Hong Kong?s dollar peg - Bloomberg
RE
07/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Lower as Investors Fear Rally Was Overd..
DJ
07/07COMMERZBANK AG : Gets a Sell rating from Independant Research
MD
07/06COMMERZBANK : Cerberus wants 'orderly process' to fill Commerzbank leadership vo..
RE
07/06COMMERZBANK AG : NorldLB gives a Neutral rating
MD
07/06Global Stocks Jump, Led by Surge in Chinese Markets
DJ
07/06Global Stocks Jump, Led by Surge in Chinese Markets
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 370 M 9 492 M 9 492 M
Net income 2020 -397 M -451 M -451 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,3x
Yield 2020 0,37%
Capitalization 5 753 M 6 511 M 6 524 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 47 897
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,38 €
Last Close Price 4,59 €
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target -4,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Hessenmüller Chief Operating Officer
Bettina Orlopp Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG-16.73%6 499
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.77%281 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.50%271 189
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.53%213 417
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.67%199 626
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.91%146 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group