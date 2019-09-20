Commerzbank considers sale of Polish unit mBank: Handelsblatt

The decision on the sale is expected to come after a meeting next week, the report said, citing people close to the matter.

Commerzbank, which failed in its attempt to merge with Deutsche Bank earlier this year, will hold a supervisory board meeting next week discuss the bank's future strategy, people with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.

The lender is due to hold a press conference on Sept. 27, the company has announced.

Commerzbank declined to comment.

Its 69.3% mBank stake has a market value of more than 2 billion euros ($2.21 billion).

