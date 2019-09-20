Log in
COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
Commerzbank considers sale of Polish unit mBank: Handelsblatt

09/20/2019 | 08:14am EDT
A sign for an ATM of Commerzbank is seen next to the headquarters of Deutsche Bank (R) in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank is considering selling its Polish subsidiary mBank as part of a new strategy, daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday.

The decision on the sale is expected to come after a meeting next week, the report said, citing people close to the matter.

Commerzbank, which failed in its attempt to merge with Deutsche Bank earlier this year, will hold a supervisory board meeting next week discuss the bank's future strategy, people with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.

The lender is due to hold a press conference on Sept. 27, the company has announced.

Commerzbank declined to comment.

Its 69.3% mBank stake has a market value of more than 2 billion euros ($2.21 billion).

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Tom Sims; Editing by Tassilo Hummel and Pravin Char)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 1.53% 5.793 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.05% 7.358 Delayed Quote.5.68%
MBANK SA -0.75% 319 End-of-day quote.-23.13%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8 620 M
EBIT 2019 1 841 M
Net income 2019 862 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,74%
P/E ratio 2019 8,29x
P/E ratio 2020 7,05x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,83x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 7 138 M
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 6,94  €
Last Close Price 5,73  €
Spread / Highest target 67,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Annuscheit Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG-1.44%7 889
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY22.68%381 659
BANK OF AMERICA21.02%277 574
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%266 941
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.18%215 503
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.68%192 480
