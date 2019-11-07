Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank AG    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank : flags 2019 profit drop amid weak economy, higher taxes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 01:52am EST
FILE PHOTO: A sign for an ATM of Commerzbank is seen in Frankfurt

Germany's Commerzbank AG warned that its 2019 profit would come in lower than last year after the lender posted a 35% jump in its third-quarter net profit on Thursday.

The state-backed bank, noting a weaker global economy, also said revenue was no longer expected to be higher in 2019.

The lender cited trade conflicts, the negative impact of monetary policy in the euro zone, and expectations for a higher tax rate in the fourth quarter.

"Consolidated net income for the 2019 financial year is expected to be lower than in the previous year," the bank said.

Net profit in the third quarter came in at 294 million euros ($325.08 million), up from 218 million euros last year, in line with preliminary figures published last month.

The bank's quarterly numbers come as the state-backed lender carries out an overhaul, cutting staff and selling mBank in Poland.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Hans Seidenstuecker; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 0.05% 5.767 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
MBANK S.A. -1.65% 392.4 End-of-day quote.-5.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMERZBANK AG
02:00aCOMMERZBANK : Third quarter with robust performance in challenging environment m..
PU
01:52aCOMMERZBANK : flags 2019 profit drop amid weak economy, higher taxes
RE
01:15aCOMMERZBANK : Presentation for Analysts
PU
01:10aCOMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Commerzbank: Third quarter with robust performa..
EQ
01:05aCOMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Commerzbank: Third quarter with robust performa..
EQ
11/06Europe's banks must brace for coming digital storm - ECB's Schnabel
RE
11/05China's Currency Rallies Below 7 to the Dollar on Trade Optimism
DJ
11/01GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/01LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/01Europe's Banks Confront Harsh Reality -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8 563 M
EBIT 2019 1 754 M
Net income 2019 813 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,50%
P/E ratio 2019 8,87x
P/E ratio 2020 8,56x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,84x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,84x
Capitalization 7 222 M
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 6,07  €
Last Close Price 5,77  €
Spread / Highest target 66,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Hessenmüller Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG-0.28%7 996
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.25%405 486
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.20%294 950
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.13%294 714
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.75%227 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.16%208 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group