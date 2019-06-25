Log in
Commerzbank : plans to issue additional tier 1 bond

06/25/2019 | 03:00am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Commerzbank plans to issue additional tier 1 bond

25-Jun-2019 / 08:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

The Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank AG has decided to issue a subordinated bond. The bond meets the criteria set out in the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) for additional tier 1 capital (AT 1). Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, the bond will be issued with an exclusion of the subscription right of the shareholders. The issue serves to further strengthen and structurally optimise the Bank's regulatory capital.

The AT 1 bond shall be issued in the aggregate nominal amount of at least 500 million US dollars in a specified denomination of 200,000 US dollars. The bond will have a perpetual maturity and a first call date in April 2025. The bond terms include a temporary write-down in the event that the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET 1 ratio) drops below 5.125 per cent. The bond will be issued following a roadshow, subject to market conditions.

*****

Disclaimer
This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities in the United States of America, Canada, Japan, Australia, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.




Contact:
Christoph Wortig
Head of Investor Relations
Commerzbank AG
Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 69 136 - 21331
e-mail:ir@commerzbank.com

25-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (069) 136 20
Fax: -
E-mail: pressestelle@commerzbank.com
Internet: www.commerzbank.de
ISIN: DE000CBK1001
WKN: CBK100
Indices: MDAX, CDAX, HDAX, PRIMEALL
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; London, SIX
EQS News ID: 830159

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

830159  25-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=830159&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
