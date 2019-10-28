Commerzbank : posts 35% rise in third-quarter net profit, exceeding expectations

The earnings, which were released ahead of schedule, come as the state-backed bank carries out an overhaul, cutting staff and selling mBank in Poland.

Net profit in the quarter was 294 million euros (254.1 million pounds), up from 218 million a year earlier and ahead of a 248 million euro consensus forecast, the bank said.

Operating profit was 448 million euros, up 29% from last year and ahead of a forecast of 353 million euros. However, operating profit for its corporate client division dropped 17% to 146 million euros.

Final results are due on Nov. 7.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Kirsten Donovan)