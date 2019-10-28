Log in
Commerzbank : posts 35% rise in third-quarter net profit, exceeding expectations

10/28/2019 | 12:51pm EDT
A Commerzbank logo is pictured in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank posted a preliminary 35% rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday as reduced costs and higher revenue helped it exceed expectations, although performance at its corporate client unit remained weak.

The earnings, which were released ahead of schedule, come as the state-backed bank carries out an overhaul, cutting staff and selling mBank in Poland.

Net profit in the quarter was 294 million euros (254.1 million pounds), up from 218 million a year earlier and ahead of a 248 million euro consensus forecast, the bank said.

Operating profit was 448 million euros, up 29% from last year and ahead of a forecast of 353 million euros. However, operating profit for its corporate client division dropped 17% to 146 million euros.

Final results are due on Nov. 7.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Kirsten Donovan)
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8 555 M
EBIT 2019 1 777 M
Net income 2019 840 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,74%
P/E ratio 2019 8,14x
P/E ratio 2020 7,42x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,80x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,79x
Capitalization 6 843 M
