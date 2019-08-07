Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank AG    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/07 02:33:43 am
5.733 EUR   +0.44%
01:55aCOMMERZBANK : Net profit of 391m in the first half of 2019 more
PU
01:55aCOMMERZBANK : Presentation for Analysts
PU
01:43aCOMMERZBANK : targeted rise in 2019 net profit 'ambitious'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Commerzbank : targeted rise in 2019 net profit 'ambitious'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 01:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Commerzbank logo is pictured before the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank on Wednesday posted net profit in the second quarter that was little changed from a year ago, helped by low taxes, but the German bank said its target for a slight increase in full-year net profit had become "significantly more ambitious".

Net profit of 271 million euros ($303.79 million) in the quarter was better than the 217 million euros expected by analysts and compares with 272 million euros a year earlier.

Commerzbank is working on a new strategic plan that it will present later this year after talks to merge with Deutsche Bank were discontinued in April.

"We are continuing on our growth path and are making significant progress. Despite all the successes, challenges continue to increase," Chief Executive Officer Martin Zielke said.

Revenues fell to 2.129 billion euros in the second quarter, from 2.178 billion a year earlier. That was slightly lower than the 2.135 billion expected.

But the bank stuck to its forecast that underlying revenues would be higher in 2019 than in 2018.

The failure of talks with Deutsche raised questions about Commerzbank's future as a stand-alone bank and some foreign banks had expressed interest in taking it over.

($1 = 0.8921 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Michelle Martin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG -1.18% 5.708 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -2.35% 6.723 Delayed Quote.-3.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMERZBANK AG
01:55aCOMMERZBANK : Net profit of 391m in the first half of 2019 more
PU
01:55aCOMMERZBANK : Presentation for Analysts
PU
01:43aCOMMERZBANK : targeted rise in 2019 net profit 'ambitious'
RE
01:41aCOMMERZBANK : targeted rise in 2019 net profit 'ambitious'
RE
01:05aCOMMERZBANK : Net profit of EUR391m in the first half of 2019
EQ
01:05aCOMMERZBANK : Net profit of EUR391m in the first half of 2019
EQ
08/06BOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bond Yields Hover Near Lowest Levels In More Than ..
DJ
08/02Trump's China Tariff Threat Roils Markets Around the World
DJ
07/31COMMERZBANK : publishes Corporate Responsibility Report 2019 more
PU
07/26GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 8 670 M
EBIT 2019 1 904 M
Net income 2019 876 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,83%
P/E ratio 2019 8,18x
P/E ratio 2020 6,42x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,83x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 7 202 M
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8,05  €
Last Close Price 5,75  €
Spread / Highest target 91,3%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Annuscheit Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG-1.30%8 063
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.24%355 390
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.10%265 610
BANK OF AMERICA15.34%261 377
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.13%203 298
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.19%186 901
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group