COMMERZBANK AG

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
06/04 08:58:18 am
3.895 EUR   -0.38%
08:43aEuro rises, bonds rally as ECB ramps up stimulus
RE
05/29TAKE FIVE : Hong Kong takes centre stage
RE
05/29Oil analysts see prices edging up but still capped below $40/bbl - Reuters poll
RE
Euro rises, bonds rally as ECB ramps up stimulus

06/04/2020 | 08:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The new 100 and 200 euro banknotes are presented at the headquarters of Germany's Federal reserve Bundesbank in Frankfurt

The euro and bond markets rallied on Thursday, with Italian borrowing costs dropping sharply after the European Central Bank ramped up stimulus to shore up an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ECB increased the size of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) to 1.35 trillion euros from 750 billion euros, more than the 500 billion euro increase most analysts had expected, and extended it until June 2021 at the earliest, with a pledge to reinvest proceeds until at least the end of 2022.

"This perfectly fits into the narrative that the ECB is unconstrained, that it is able and willing to mop up issuance in the region in order to navigate it through this crisis," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank.

The reaction in markets was felt mostly in southern Europe, where borrowing costs fell sharply.

Italy's 10-year bond yield slid more than 15 basis points to 1.39% - its lowest level since late March. The closely watched gap between 10-year Italian and German bond yields was at its tightest since late March at around 175 bps <DE10IT10=RR>.

Spanish and Portuguese 10-year bond yields were down around 8 bps each .

The euro touched a fresh three-month high at $1.12725 <EUR=EBS> and was last up marginally on the day.

"The euro in particular is reacting positively to the decision - we've just surpassed the $1.1250 mark - it looks like the move is continuing which is a bit of a surprise because the ECB's decisions were more of a dovish surprise," said Thu Lan Nguyen, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank.

European shares briefly turned positive after the ECB decision but soon fell back and were last down 1% on the day.

(Reporting by the London markets team, writing by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Nick Macfie)

