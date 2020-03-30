Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank AG    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fitch downgrades Deutsche Bank outlook, cuts Commerzbank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 12:03pm EDT
A Commerzbank logo is pictured before the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt

Fitch has put Deutsche Bank on a negative credit outlook and cut the rating of Germany's second biggest listed lender Commerzbank to BBB due to the coronavirus crisis.

The credit ratings agency also lowered its view of other German lenders, saying in a statement released on Monday that it "considers the risks to banks' credit profiles to be clearly skewed to the downside".

Fitch, which last year downgraded Deutsche Bank to BBB, said the negative outlook was due to "heightened near-term risks to the bank's earnings, capitalisation and additional execution risks to its restructuring".

The ratings agency said Deutsche Bank had been on track to meet its targets at the end of 2019, but that carrying out its turnaround plan had "become more challenging" in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank both declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Alexander Smith)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMMERZBANK AG
12:03pFitch downgrades Deutsche Bank outlook, cuts Commerzbank
RE
11:50aUBS defies Swiss dividend freeze call with $2.6 billion payout plan
RE
11:47aUBS defies Swiss dividend freeze call with $2.6 billion payout plan
RE
11:30aEuro zone banks heed ECB dividend warning, Swiss ignore regulators
RE
10:08aCOMMERZBANK : suspends dividend payment in line with the ECB's recommendations
PU
09:54aCOMMERZBANK : cancels its 2019 dividend recommendation
RE
09:48aCOMMERZBANK : suspends dividend payment in line with the ECB's recommendations m..
PU
09:40aCOMMERZBANK : suspends dividend payment in line with the ECB's recommendations
EQ
09:35aCOMMERZBANK : suspends dividend payment in line with the ECB's recommendations
EQ
09:35aCOMMERZBANK : will not propose a dividend for 2019 to the Annual General Meeting..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 621 M
EBIT 2020 1 627 M
Net income 2020 530 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,82%
P/E ratio 2020 8,95x
P/E ratio 2021 7,61x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,52x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 4 490 M
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5,65  €
Last Close Price 3,59  €
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 57,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Hessenmüller Chief Operating Officer
Bettina Orlopp Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG-35.02%4 978
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.63%280 131
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.38%256 408
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.64%203 836
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-38.67%188 455
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%136 162
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group