Italian bond yield gap over Germany near tightest since March

* Italian yields drop 1.5 bps to 1.04%
* Gap over Germany close to five-month lows
* Chinese central bank pumps in money, boosting stocks
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Italian government bonds edged
lower and the spread over Germany was close to its tightest in
five months as more money flowed into the global economy, this
time courtesy of the Chinese central bank, boosting stocks and
riskier assets globally.
Chinese shares jumped on Monday, led by securities firms, on
hopes that capital market reforms would boost revenues and after
the central bank injected new funds into the country's financial
system.
This added to the unprecedented amount of liquidity pumped
into the global monetary system by the U.S. Federal Reserve and
the European Central Bank, which has pushed Wall Street to
within a sliver of a record high.
In quiet trading, Italian 10-year bond yields
edged lower to 1.04%, compressing the closely-watched
Italy-Germany bond yield spread to 146 basis points, close to
the tightest level since March.
"Global risk sentiment is still quite supportive, though to
a degree the moves are down to the time of the year and lopsided
positioning on the part of investors," said Commerzbank rates
strategist Rainer Guntermann.
He said peripheral spreads are being pushed tighter by
anticipation of European Union unemployment support, which
begins in September, and the broader EU recovery fund which
kicks in over the next three to four years.
Meanwhile, benchmark German 10-year bond yields dipped
slightly to -0.42%, having climbed eight basis points in the
previous week.
The sell-off in high-grade government bonds comes in the
face of spiking COVID-19 cases and bleak economic news around
the world.
Data showed on Monday that Japan was hit by its biggest
economic slump on record in the second quarter as the
coronavirus pandemic emptied shopping malls and crushed demand
for cars and other exports.
New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Adern postponed the
country's general election on Monday by a month to Oct. 17 as
the city of Auckland remains in lockdown due to increasing
coronavirus cases.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Ed Osmond)