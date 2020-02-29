Log in
COMMERZBANK AG

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
News 


Polish oil refiner sues Commerzbank's mBank, others over interchange fees

02/29/2020 | 04:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: Commerzbank's Polish unit mBank's logo is seen in Warsaw

Poland's biggest oil refiner, PKN Orlen, has sued Commerzbank-owned mBank, along with Mastercard, Visa and another bank, for 636 million zlotys ($162.07 million) in damages relating to interchange fees charged in the mid-2000s, mBank said.

PKN Orlen, which runs Poland's biggest network of petrol stations, has accused mBank and others of charging excessive fees for card payment processing, mBank said.

PKN Orlen's lawsuit comes as Germany's Commerzbank is trying to sell its 70% stake in mBank to raise the funds it needs to carry out its planned restructuring. Analysts expect the sale to fetch 11-12 billion zlotys ($2.8-3.06 billion).

"The plaintiff accuses both banks and other banks operating in Poland of participating in the unlawful agreement ... restricting competition on the services market related to the settlement of clients' obligations," mBank said.

Mastercard and Visa did not respond to a request for comment, while mBank said that it is working on a response to the lawsuit. Earlier another Polish company, retailer LPP owned by private investors, has sued mBank in an almost identical case.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI S.A. -1.97% 93.5 End-of-day quote.-1.58%
COMMERZBANK AG -4.32% 5.211 Delayed Quote.-5.55%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.53% 50.1 Delayed Quote.-16.85%
LPP SA -4.15% 7045 End-of-day quote.-4.54%
MASTERCARD 1.55% 290.25 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
MBANK S.A. -2.76% 324.2 End-of-day quote.-0.80%
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA -8.56% 60.9 End-of-day quote.-7.95%
WTI -3.29% 45.26 Delayed Quote.-16.16%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 718 M
EBIT 2020 1 626 M
Net income 2020 493 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,87%
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,75x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,80x
Capitalization 6 526 M
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 6,11  €
Last Close Price 5,21  €
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schmittmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Hessenmüller Chief Operating Officer
Bettina Orlopp Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG-5.55%7 177
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.93%356 919
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.25%263 783
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.29%248 763
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.88%203 258
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-21.06%167 480
