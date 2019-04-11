Log in
Qatar has no say in who runs Deutsche: foreign minister

0
04/11/2019 | 12:21pm EDT

BERLIN (Reuters) - Qatar has no direct say in who runs Deutsche Bank, the country's foreign minister said when he was asked on Thursday for Doha's view on merger talks between Deutsche Bank and fellow German lender Commerzbank.

Some 6.1 percent of the shares in Germany's troubled lender are owned by two members of Qatar's wealthy royal family, and the country's sovereign wealth fund has also previously considered building a stake.

"Qatar invests in many areas in Germany," said foreign minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani at a press conference after talks with his German counterpart. "The question of who runs this or that institution is not a matter for Qatar directly or which Qatar decides upon."

(This story has been refilled to add dropped word 'percent' in second paragraph)

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Stocks treated in this article : Commerzbank AG, Deutsche Bank AG
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 3.06% 7.448 Delayed Quote.24.97%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 2.90% 7.452 Delayed Quote.3.95%
