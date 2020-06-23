Log in
COMMERZBANK AG

COMMERZBANK AG : (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation - Symrise AG EUR500mil 7yr

06/23/2020

Pre-Stabilisation notice

23 June 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Symrise AG

EUR 500mil Fixed Rate Notes due 01 July 2027

Standalone documentation

LEI: 529900D82I6R9601CF26

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: Symrise AG
Guarantor (if any): n/a
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR500,000,000
Description: EUR500mil Fixed Rate Notes due 01 July 2027
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: payment date 01 July 2020, denoms 1k/1k, listing Luxembourg.
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
LBBW
Rabobank
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 23 June 2020
Stabilisation period expected to end on:   no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: Regulated Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


© PRNewswire 2020
