COMMERZBANK AG : - Pre-stab notice KfW 3bn Green bond 2028

07/21/2020 | 04:08am EDT

Pre-Stabilisation notice

July 21, 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

KfW

€ 3,000,000,000 senior, unsecured Green Bond due 2028

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau - KfW
Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 3,000,000,000
Description: Fixed rate senior, unsecured Green Bond due 15 September 2028
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: settlement 28 July 2020, denoms 1k, launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme, long first coupon
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
CACIB
NatWest
Stabilisation period expected to start on: July 21, 2020
Stabilisation period expected to end on:   no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


