Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Commonwealth Bank of Australia    CBA   AU000000CBA7

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

(CBA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia's services sector picks up: CBA ‘flash' PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 11:17am EDT

Business activity in the Australian private sector returned to growth in September due to an improving picture among service providers, according to early data for the month released today by CBA.

Commenting on the latest 'flash' CBA Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for September, Senior Economist Gareth Aird said: 'There are early signs that the combination of cash rate cuts, income tax refunds and rising dwelling prices is having a positive impact on the services sector.'

The rise in activity in the services sector aligns with the September edition of CBA's Household Spending Intention series, released last week.

In September, the services index rose to 52.5, up from 49.1 in August - with readings below 50.0 signalling a deterioration in business activity on the previous month. The rise in activity for the services sector reflected a faster pace of new order growth.

Australia's manufacturer sector moved into contraction territory in September, posting its first decline in health since the PMI started in May 2016. In September the manufacturing index dropped to 49.4, down from 50.9 in August.

Mr Aird said the divergence in the readings on the manufacturing and services sectors is somewhat unusual, though not unprecedented.

'The dip in the manufacturing reading was a touch disappointing, particularly given the ongoing weakness in the Australian dollar. It may be the case that the raft of so-called geopolitical tensions are having a dampening impact on the local manufacturing sector,' said Mr Aird.

'Overall, it is a move in the right direction, but the level of the headline index continues to imply that the economy could do with more stimulus. With the RBA cash rate at record lows, the case for fiscal stimulus remains,' Mr Aird added.

Why are PMIs important?

The PMIs are important because they cover key areas of the economy.

They are part of the global suite of PMI releases published by IHS Markit.

Manufacturing activity tends to be cyclical in nature, so turning points in the CBA Manufacturing PMI can provide early warning signals of turns in the business cycle more generally.

Services activity tends to be less cyclical and is on a long‑run structural uptrend, so the level of the CBA Services PMI is important when assessing the resilience of the Australian economy more broadly.

How are the PMIs calculated?

The PMI surveys cover senior purchasing managers in 400 Australian companies in the manufacturing and service sectors each month. The survey began in May 2016.

Manufacturers are surveyed each month on how output, orders, jobs, delivery times and stocks have changed relative to the previous month.

The survey results are presented as diffusion indexes. These indexes have leading indicator properties and show the direction of change. A reading above 50 indicates expansion. The further above (below) 50, the stronger the expansion (contraction).

The CBA PMI surveys cover manufacturing and services, or close to 75 per cent of GDP [gross domestic product].

The ability to access 80‑85 per cent of survey results earlier means that reliable 'flash' estimates can be published sooner. It brings the Australian survey into line with flash estimates for the Eurozone and Japan.

Disclaimer

Commonwealth Bank of Australia published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 15:16:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
11:17aAUSTRALIA'S SERVICES SECTOR PICKS UP : CBA ‘flash' PMI
PU
09/17SIGNIFICANT LIFT IN SPENDING INTENTI : CBA research
PU
09/16COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Aussies missing out on $10 billion in unclaimed..
PU
09/13RECORD LOW RATES DELIVER COMPETITIVE : regulator
RE
09/13ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain As Trade Tensions Ease Further
DJ
09/09COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CBA emergency assistance package for south east..
PU
08/25Australia's big banks gear up for capital raising rush
RE
08/23Japan's biggest asset manager to expand into U.S. market - CEO
RE
08/23COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Executive Leadership Team update
PU
08/23COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Update on divestment of Australian life insuran..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 24 400 M
EBIT 2020 13 738 M
Net income 2020 10 047 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,33%
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,94x
Capi. / Sales2021 5,85x
Capitalization 145 B
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 75,11  AUD
Last Close Price 82,05  AUD
Spread / Highest target 4,81%
Spread / Average Target -8,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Group Executive-Retail Banking Services
Chairman
Chief Financial Officer
Executive GM-Service Delivery Division
Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA13.52%98 356
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY21.80%380 125
BANK OF AMERICA20.09%275 433
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.54%268 706
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.53%214 269
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.15%192 674
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group