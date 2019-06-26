Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Australia's Commonwealth Bank to review customer data policies

Log in
06/26/2019 | 09:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Commonwealth Bank of Australia logo adorns the wall of a branch in Sydney, Australia

(Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Thursday it will review how it handles customer data as part of an agreement with Australia's information commissioner after the bank admitted to losing records in the past.

The agreement follows incidents when the country's top lender lost records of almost 20 million accounts and decided to not inform its clients.

Under the legally-binding agreement known as an enforceable undertaking, the bank will review how it deals with internal records, including how it is stored and who has access to the data, CBA said in a statement.

"We have offered this EU as a demonstration of our continued commitment to appropriately managing the privacy of customer personal information," said Group Chief Risk Officer Nigel Williams.

CBA faced criticism last year for it's handling of the data breach after the lender found that in May 2016 it had lost two magnetic tapes containing 15 years of data on customer names, addresses and account numbers for 19.8 million accounts.

CBA has 90 days to submit a plan to the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Darren Schuettler)

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 24 740 M
EBIT 2019 13 032 M
Net income 2019 9 142 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,24%
P/E ratio 2019 15,82
P/E ratio 2020 15,27
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,89x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,81x
Capitalization 146 B
Chart COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
Duration : Period :
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 72,1  AUD
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Comyn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Catherine Brighid Livingstone Chairman
Alan Frank Docherty Chief Financial Officer
Pascal Boillat Chief Information Officer
Shirish Moreshwar Apte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA13.80%101 905
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.31%349 571
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.21%290 823
BANK OF AMERICA13.56%263 948
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.23%225 892
WELLS FARGO0.13%207 369
